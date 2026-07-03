'Dancing Light, Green Shadows': French Astronaut Captures 'Most Spectacular' Aurora Display from ISS | WATCH

New Delhi: French astronaut Sophie Adenot recently captured stunning photos and footage of an exceptionally intense aurora display from the International Space Station. Describing it as the most breathtaking sight she has witnessed so far, she recorded the event on day 127 of her εpsilon mission during orbit 1968.

Adenot’s photographs capture the stunning green ribbons of light as they dance and coil across the sky, a breathtaking perspective from 400 kilometers in orbit.

The images reveal the immense scale of the aurora, stretching across the globe, with hints of rare red glows adding depth to the scene.

By framing the display alongside the station’s own robotic arm and exterior components, the photos effectively convey just how vast and magnificent the phenomenon truly is.

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On social media, Adenot marvelled at the aurora’s vibrant, "alive" quality, describing how it shimmered and danced directly beneath the station, stretching endlessly toward the horizon.

The display was so intense that it cast an eerie green glow inside the station, creating a spectacle that exceeded the capabilities of her standard camera settings.

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While the crew has witnessed several impressive light shows during the mission, Adenot noted that this particular event was unparalleled, standing out as the most spectacular display they have encountered to date.

The timelapse video she shared brings the phenomenon to life in a way static photography cannot, capturing the green ribbons as they pulse and ripple across the frame in a rhythmic, continuous flow.

While individual photos freeze a fleeting moment, the video illustrates the constant, dynamic transformation of the aurora, highlighting why such celestial events are so captivating to witness from orbit.

Drawing on her background as a French Air and Space Forces helicopter test pilot, Adenot brings a trained, meticulous eye to capturing these rapidly evolving phenomena.