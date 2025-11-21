Delhi, Tokyo, New York, Singapore And Sao Paulo: World’s Brightest Night Time Cities Captured From Space

New Delhi: Ever wondered how cities across the world on planet Earth appear from the International Space Station at night? A new set of eye-catching photographs released by the International Space Station (ISS) has drawn the skygazers’ attention to the shining outlines of Earth's largest metropolises at night. The images, taken from the ISS during a recent night time pass over the globe, show five of the most globally luminous urban cities visible from orbit. The ISS shared the images of Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Sao Paulo, and India's national capital, New Delhi.

The ISS, in a caption that accompanied the pictures, noted, “Cities like Tokyo, Delhi, New York, Singapore, and Sao Paulo are among the most luminous urban centers seen from the International Space Station at night.” Among the five images shared on social media, one of the frames captured New Delhi at night, where the national capital's lights spill across the city like a sea of fire.

The first picture, shared by the space station, showed Tokyo, an awe-struck megacity of more than thirty‑nine million people. From the ISS’s viewpoint, the Japanese capital glows along the curve of Tokyo Bay and its extensive rail network traces illuminating lines that resemble pearls stretching across the water’s edge.

The second image of the ISS shows Delhi. The photograph captured the Yamuna River slicing the city in two, while the bright Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport sits near the centre, as a shining hub in the nighttime.

The third picture showcased New York, focusing on Long Island’s stretch from Manhattan out to Montauk. Central Park, in the heart of the city, stood out as a dark, leafy oasis.

A fourth photograph is of Singapore, the island nation that sits just beyond the Johor Strait, separating it from Malaysia. The city‑state’s skyline is dotted with the notably gleaming terminals of Changi Airport and the bustling Pasir Panjang container port. The final image featured Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, with a population of about twenty‑three million. The picture showed the city bathed in a wash of white LED illumination.

Astronauts aboard the ISS have often described the breathtaking view of seeing Earth from above, and the latest series of images is no exception.