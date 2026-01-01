DNA Study of 117-Year-Old Woman Sheds New Light on Long Life

New Delhi: Scientists studying the DNA of one of the world’s oldest individuals believe they have uncovered clues about why some people live exceptionally long lives. A new scientific analysis of Maria Branyas, who died at age 117 in 2024, suggests that her genome and physiological profile may hold important hints about healthy ageing.

Branyas, who held the title of the world’s oldest living person at the time of her death, volunteered blood, saliva, urine and stool samples before she passed away. Researchers at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona examined these samples using advanced genetic and biological methods to chart her health and biological age.

Maria Branyas on her 117th birthday. (Family archive of Maria Branyas Morera/Wikimedia Commons/PD)

The results provide a fascinating picture: despite her chronological age, many of Branyas’s cells showed characteristics typically seen in much younger individuals. Her genetic makeup included rare variants that are believed to support a strong immune system, cardiovascular health, and robust brain function, factors that may have contributed to her longevity.

In addition to her genetic profile, scientists found that Branyas had very low inflammation levels, excellent heart health markers, and a gut microbiome resembling that of younger people. She also maintained unusually low levels of "bad" cholesterol and triglycerides, while her “good” cholesterol remained very high. These physiological hallmarks are often associated with lower risk of age-related diseases.

Advertisement

One surprising finding was the extreme shortening of her telomeres, the protective caps on the ends of chromosomes that usually shrink with age. Short telomeres are commonly linked to higher disease risk, yet Branyas remained free of major age-related illnesses throughout her life. Researchers speculate that, in her case, extremely short telomeres might even have helped suppress cancer development.

Younger features and aging features of Maria Branyas. (Santos-Pujol et al.,Cell Reports, 2025)

Experts emphasize that the study, recently published in Cell Reports Medicine, illustrates how aging and health are not necessarily inseparable. “Extremely advanced age and poor health are not intrinsically linked”, the researchers wrote, noting that Branyas’s biological profile defies typical expectations of ageing.

Advertisement

While lifestyle factors such as a Mediterranean diet - reportedly high in yogurt - physical activity and strong social engagement may have supported her health, the researchers stress that genetics likely played a major role. They also caution that findings from a single individual cannot be generalized to the broader population without further studies.