Dramatic Video Shows SpaceX's Starship Spirals Mid-Air After Fuel Leak, Crashes in Indian Ocean | Watch

SpaceX's ninth Starship test flight ended in dramatic failure as the rocket exploded mid-air due to a fuel leak. Approximately 30 minutes into the flight, the Starship's upper stage lost control and began spinning uncontrollably. The mission, which aimed for a controlled splashdown, was cut short when the rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean. This marks SpaceX's third consecutive failed test flight for Starship.



Starship Spins Uncontrollably Before Crashing

The launch started smoothly, with Starship blasting off from SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas. But things quickly went wrong.

In the video below, you can see the upper part of the rocket spinning out of control high above Earth before crashing into the ocean. The footage shows the intense moment when SpaceX lost control of the vehicle — a clear reminder of the challenges in building a spacecraft for deep space travel.

Back-to-Back Failures and Elon Musk’s Ambitions

This was SpaceX’s third failure in a row, following two previous test flights in January and March, both of which ended in destructive explosions. The company had hoped that this ninth test flight would mark a turning point, as it successfully reached orbit and demonstrated key systems like the Super Heavy booster separation. Unfortunately, the success was short-lived.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has big ambitions for the Starship program, which he views as crucial for both the company and humanity’s future. Starship is intended to be a multipurpose spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the Moon and Mars. Musk has stated that Starship is critical to making life “multiplanetary,” with Mars being the ultimate destination. Additionally, Starship is expected to replace the Falcon 9 rocket, which is currently SpaceX’s primary vehicle for commercial satellite launches.

What’s Next for SpaceX?