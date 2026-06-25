Each Bee Has Its Own GPS: Drone Study Reveals Astonishingly Precise Flight Paths

Researchers tracked honey bees in the wild using a drone-based system and found that each bee follows its own highly consistent flight path. Some repeated their routes so precisely that they flew only centimetres from where they had flown before.



Landmarks like trees helped keep them on track, while uniform areas such as cornfields led to more variation. Honey bees are far more precise navigators than scientists once realised.



Researchers at the University of Freiburg have discovered that individual honey bees follow their own highly consistent flight routes and can repeat them with remarkable accuracy, relying on landmarks in the landscape to stay on course.



The study was led by neurobiologist and behavioural biologist Prof. Dr. Andrew Straw, whose team used a drone to monitor honey bees travelling between their hive and a food source located about 120 meters away in an agricultural setting.

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To track the insects during flight, the researchers used a technique called 'Fast Lock-On (FLO) Tracking', developed by Straw's research group. The method involves attaching a tiny reflective marker to each bee. A computer mounted on the drone analyses reflected light and can identify and track a bee within milliseconds as it flies.



The observations revealed that each honey bee follows its own preferred route and maintains that path with exceptional accuracy on both outbound and return trips. The bees also appear to use features in the surrounding landscape to help guide their journeys.

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"Our tracking system makes it possible for the first time to record high-resolution 3D flight paths of honey bees in natural landscapes," explains Straw. "Our recordings show that each bee has its own preferred route and flies it very precisely. You could almost say that each bee has its own personality."



How Honey Bees Use Landmarks to Navigate



The researchers analyzed 255 flight paths collected near Kaiserstuhl, Germany. The study area included hedges, a cornfield, and a tree that stood between the hive and the food source, preventing a direct route.



"We found a high degree of precision in the flight paths. Individual bees repeated their individual flight paths nearly exactly on several flights. They often fly just a few centimeters away from their previous paths," Straw emphasizes.



The most consistent flight behavior occurred near prominent landscape features, particularly the tree. The greatest variation appeared when bees flew above the cornfield, where the scenery offered fewer distinct visual cues.



"Our results suggest that visual landmarks aid the bees' navigation and increase the precision of their flight paths," explains Straw. In contrast, the bees' uncertainty increases in visually monotonous environments.



Honey Bee Navigation vs. the Waggle Dance



The findings also shed new light on the famous waggle dance, the behavior honey bees use to communicate the location of food sources to other members of the colony.



"It was previously known that the directional information in the waggle dance is not entirely accurate," explains Straw. For food sources approximately 100 meters away, the directional information in the waggle dance can deviate by around 30 degrees.



The new research suggested that this lack of precision in the dance is not the result of poor navigation skills. Instead, bees appear to be far more accurate when travelling to locations they already know.