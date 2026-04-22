Earth’s Toughest Inhabitants Head to Space: Chile’s Landmark Space Mission to Probe the Originis of Life

In a groundbreaking endeavor, Chilean scientists are preparing to launch a specialized space mission to evaluate how life interacts with the conditions in space. The mission will carry six distinct microorganisms, sourced from some of Earth’s harshest climates—including the Atacama Desert and Antarctica—to observe their survival capabilities in an oxygen-free environment, zero gravity, high radiation, and extreme temperatures.

In the video shared by Reuters, Dr. Janie Blamey, the scientist leading the experiment informs, “These micro organisms that have been selected to go into space are quite unique because among all the micro organisms from extreme environments that have been described, we have found some in our country that come very close to what, from the biological sciences, we understand as the origin of life. That is, to begin with, we do not know what the origin of life is, but there are micro organisms that are very, very primitive.”

The experiment will take place outside the International Space Station, where the samples will endure a rigorous six to eight months of exposure to temperatures ranging from -49 to 140°F. Once the period of exposure is complete, the samples will be returned to Earth for detailed analysis.

Dr. Blamey notes that the findings could prove vital for the future of human space exploration. As international space agencies look toward crewed missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars in 2035 or beyond, researchers are considering whether these resilient microbes could be cultivated within human habitats to generate essential materials and products.

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The mission is scheduled to live on May 11th. It will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking a significant milestone for Chilean science in the global effort to understand life beyond our atmosphere.



(With inputs from Reuters)