SpaceX’s 9th Test Flight: Launch Date, Time, and How to Watch the Starship Super Heavy Launch | Image: X

SpaceX is preparing for the highly anticipated ninth test flight of its Starship Super Heavy rocket. The launch, scheduled for May 28, 2025, marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to achieve a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket system.

This test flight will take place at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach, South Texas.

When Will Starship Super Heavy Launch?

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 5:00 am IST from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach, South Texas. The flight will feature the reuse of the Super Heavy booster, which previously flew on Flight 7 earlier this year.

Unlike past missions, this test flight will see the Super Heavy booster performing a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico rather than being caught by the launch tower’s robotic arms. The mission will also include a series of in-flight experiments, including the ignition of all 33 Raptor engines and a stage separation through hot-staging.

Where To Watch the Starship Super Heavy Launch?

The launch will be livestreamed by SpaceX ensuring global access to this important milestone.

The Starship upper stage will aim to reach its designated trajectory and deploy several Starlink simulator satellites before returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Local authorities near Boca Chica have closed roads through May 29 to ensure public safety, allowing for any potential delays on May 28 or 29.

Following two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year, SpaceX hopes that Starship Flight 9 will demonstrate improved reliability and mark a major step toward future crewed missions and interplanetary travel.

What to Expect from SpaceX's 9th Test Flight?

Rocket Type: The launch will feature SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket, a fully integrated system designed for heavy-lift missions.

Payload Capacity: Starship is engineered to transport substantial payloads, with capabilities aimed at supporting deep space exploration and interplanetary missions.

Flight Profile: The flight is expected to last a few minutes in space, culminating in a controlled splashdown upon re-entry, marking a crucial step in the rocket’s development and reusability.