Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2026: When And How To Watch Halley’s Comet Debris Over Indian Skies This Week?

Skywatchers across India are in for a celestial treat as the Eta Aquarids meteor shower reaches its peak over the next 48 hours.

Originating from the debris of the famous Halley’s Comet, this annual event is set to provide a stunning display of shooting stars during the early morning hours of May 5 and May 6, 2026.

While the shower is historically more prominent in the Southern Hemisphere, India's geographical position offers an exceptional viewing advantage compared to Europe or North America.

Astronomers suggest that Indian observers can expect a solid show, with visibility rates ranging from 10 to 30 meteors per hour under clear sky conditions.

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Peak Dates and Best Viewing Hours

The meteor shower officially peaks on the night of Tuesday, May 5, stretching into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, May 6.

However, because the Eta Aquarids have a broad maximum, the mornings of May 7 may also offer good viewing opportunities.

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The optimal window for Indian cities is roughly between 2:30 AM and 5:00 AM IST.

South India (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi): Best viewing from 2:30 AM to 5:00 AM.

North & West India (Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad): Best viewing from 3:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

East India (Kolkata): Best viewing from 2:00 AM to 4:00 AM, as earlier sunrises will shorten the dark-sky window.

The "Moonlight" Challenge

A significant factor for 2026 is the 84% waning gibbous moon, which will be bright enough to wash out fainter meteors.

To maximise your chances, NASA and the American Meteor Society recommend positioning yourself so that a physical object, like a large tree or a building, blocks the moon from your direct line of sight.

Facing East-Southeast (ESE), away from the western moon, will help preserve your night vision.

How to Watch: No Equipment Needed

The beauty of the Eta Aquarids is that they are best seen with the naked eye.

Telescopes and binoculars are actually discouraged because they limit your field of view, making it harder to spot these fast-moving streaks that travel at a blistering 65 km/s.

To ensure a successful experience:

Move away from city streetlights. Darker locations, such as parks or open terraces outside the main metro hubs, are ideal.

Give your eyes at least 20–30 minutes to adapt to the darkness. Avoid looking at your smartphone screen during this time.

Lie on your back with your feet pointing East-Southeast and look straight up at the sky.

As the Earth passes through the trail of Halley's Comet, these tiny fragments of ice and rock burn up in our atmosphere, leaving behind persistent glowing trains that can last for several seconds.