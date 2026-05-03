India’s GalaxEye Launches Drishti: World’s First OptoSAR Satellite That Can See Through Clouds and Darkness

A new chapter in India’s space odyssey began this Sunday as a private start-up launched a satellite unlike any other in orbit. Developed by Bengaluru-based GalaxEye, the Drishti satellite successfully lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California at 12:29 PM IST.

This mission is more than just a successful launch; it represents a fundamental shift in how we observe Earth from above. By bridging the gap between traditional photography and advanced radar, Drishti is designed to see through the thickest clouds and the deepest darkness, ensuring nothing on the ground stays hidden.

The Breakthrough: What is OptoSAR Technology?

At the heart of Mission Drishti is a first-of-its-kind innovation known as OptoSAR. While most satellites rely on either optical sensors (standard cameras) or Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), GalaxEye has achieved a world-first by integrating both into a single platform.

Optical Imaging: Provides clear, intuitive visuals similar to what the human eye sees.

SAR Technology: Offers all-weather reliability, allowing the satellite to "see" through smoke, clouds, and night.

By capturing both types of images of the same location simultaneously, Drishti provides a level of data clarity that was previously impossible with traditional satellite systems.

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Separation Confirmed!

The world's first OptoSAR Satellite is now in space.

Made in India for the world.



Go Drishti! Go @GalaxEye! Go India! pic.twitter.com/tNKFKwvlK6 — GalaxEye (@GalaxEye) May 3, 2026

A Milestone for Private Innovation

Founded in 2021 by alumni of IIT Madras, GalaxEye has quickly moved to the forefront of the global space race. Weighing in at 160 kg, Drishti is not only India’s largest privately built satellite but also the highest-resolution Earth observation tool developed within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement as a defining moment for India’s technological future. In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared his praise for the team:

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"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building."

The Prime Minister further extended his support to the creators of the mission, stating, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye."

Shaping the Future of Earth Observation

Drishti is a dual-use platform, meaning its data will be invaluable across both civilian and security sectors. From monitoring maritime borders and enhancing defense capabilities to helping farmers with precision agriculture and assisting in disaster management, the applications are vast.

Currently, the satellite joins a fleet of 29 Earth observation satellites operated by ISRO, but GalaxEye’s vision doesn't stop here. The company has revealed plans to deploy a constellation of 8 to 10 such satellites by 2029.