In a historic moment today, India and the United States jointly launched a powerful Earth observation satellite named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) into space. NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellit

The NISAR launch makes history not just for its success but also for marking the first time that ISRO and NASA have together built and launched a satellite in space. NISAR is the first mission where both countries contributed actual hardware - two powerful radar systems that will help scientists learn more about Earth.

NISAR will circle the Earth for at least three years. During that time, it will scan almost the entire planet every 12 days. The satellite will collect data on natural events like earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, and floods. It will also help monitor important structures like bridges, dams, and roads.

Using the powers of special radars, NISAR can even see through clouds and darkness, making it very useful during emergencies such as hurricanes or floods when visibility is low. Scientists will also use it to track changes in forests, ice sheets, and how Earth stores and releases carbon.

NISAR is roughly the size of a pickup truck and carries two radar systems - one from NASA and one from ISRO. The NASA-built L-band radar can detect large changes, such as movements of glaciers and tall trees. The ISRO-built S-band radar is better at picking up smaller changes, like the moisture in soil or short vegetation. Together, these two radars can fetch a large amount of data for Earth, ranging from deep in the forests to the icy edges of Antarctica.