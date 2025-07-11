Guess Which Favourite Indian Sweet Shubhanshu Shukla Shared with His Axiom-4 Crew Aboard the ISS? | See Pic

Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, recently had a heartwarming moment in space when he got to enjoy his favourite dessert 'gajar ka halwa'.

Gajar ka halwa, a traditional Indian sweet made from red carrots, dry fruits, and a touch of khova, has always held a special place in Shubhanshu’s heart.

Thanks to the efforts of ISRO and DRDO, a few selected Indian dishes were approved to be part of the space menu for this mission.

These included moong dal halwa, aamras, rice, and most importantly, gajar ka halwa. While NASA generally follows a standard food plan for space missions, a special exception was made to include Indian dishes to help make Shubhanshu feel more at home during his 14-day stay in orbit.

Axiom-4 Crew Members Enjoy Unforgettable Meal Aboard the ISS

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim also shared a heartwarming moment of a special evening where the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) came together for a shared meal.

In a social media post, Jonny Kim called it "one of the most unforgettable evenings" of the mission.

He wrote, "One of the most unforgettable evenings I’ve experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends from the Ax-4 team aboard the @ISS. We exchanged stories and reflected on how people from diverse cultures and nations have come together to represent humanity in space."

What Did the Axiom-4 Crew Eat in Space?

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew enjoyed a carefully curated menu while aboard the International Space Station (ISS), featuring a mix of familiar and comforting dishes.

The meal included appetizers like rehydrated shrimp cocktails paired with crackers, followed by a hearty main course of savory chicken and beef fajitas. For dessert, the crew indulged in a delicious cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts.

For Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, however, the highlight of the evening was the chance to share a piece of home with his fellow astronauts.

As part of the meal, he shared some Indian sweets, including his favourite gajar ka halwa, a dessert he fondly remembers from his childhood.