Halwa in Zero Gravity? Axiom-4 Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Surprise Space Menu

Axiom-4 Mission Launch: Ever wondered what astronauts pack in their bags before heading to space? It’s not just high-tech gadgets or complex scientific tools, sometimes, it’s a little taste of home.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated Indian Air Force pilot, is all set to launch into space as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) on Wednesday at 12:01 pm IST, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But beyond the pressure suits and protocols, Shukla is also carrying carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, yes, Indian sweets, into orbit.

This mission is historic: it marks India’s return to space after nearly 41 years, following the iconic 1984 journey of Rakesh Sharma, who remains a national hero. For Shukla, born in 1985 and raised on the legacy of Sharma, this isn’t just a professional milestone, it’s a deeply personal journey.

And just like Sharma inspired him, Shukla is paying tribute in return. He’s taking a secret souvenir for Sharma, a gesture of gratitude toward the man who mentored him through mission prep. What is it? He’s keeping it under wraps, for now.

While astronauts are usually advised to travel light, Shukla couldn’t resist bringing flavors of India to space. At a press conference, he said with a smile: “There will be plenty of food in space, but I will carry mango nectar, gajar ka halwa, and moong dal halwa with me.”

His plan? To share it with fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Shukla is not alone on this adventure. He’s joined by Peggy Whitson (USA), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). Together, they’ll fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Over two weeks, they will conduct around 60 scientific experiments, including seven designed by ISRO.

There’s also a special travel companion aboard, a small white toy swan named Joy. Don’t be fooled by its cuteness; this swan is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator. It was chosen for its rich cultural symbolism, wisdom and learning in India, purity in Poland, and loyalty in Hungary.

Posters of Shukla are already plastered across his hometown of Lucknow, where pride and anticipation run high. As the countdown begins, Shukla sums it up best: “I carry not just instruments and equipment. I carry hopes and dreams of a billion hearts.”