‘Hatch Opens After 700,000 Miles’: Inside Artemis II, 4 Astronauts Smile Back At Earth

In a moment that feels straight out of a movie, new footage from the recovery of Artemis II mission shows the exact second humanity’s latest Moon travellers returned home and opened the door back to Earth.

As recovery teams gather around the scorched Orion capsule floating in the Pacific, the camera zooms in on a blackened, heat-scarred hatch, a stark reminder of the fiery re-entry the spacecraft just survived. Then, slowly, it opens.

Inside: four astronauts. Alive and smiling.

The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, are seen grinning and waving, visibly relieved after completing a nearly 700,000-mile journey around the Moon.

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The visuals are powerful: exhausted but elated faces, the capsule still bearing the burn marks of re-entry and the first breath of fresh air after days in deep space.

This was no ordinary return. The Orion spacecraft had just slammed into Earth’s atmosphere at blistering speeds nearing 25,000 mph, enduring extreme heat before parachuting into a textbook splashdown.

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And yet, in that quiet, human moment, the intensity of the mission gives way to something deeply simple: they made it back.

The video captures more than just a recovery operation. It captures the emotional end of humanity’s first crewed journey around the Moon in over 50 years, a mission that pushed astronauts farther from Earth than any humans before.

Watch video here:

From the darkness of space to daylight on Earth, the contrast is striking. One second, a sealed capsule drifting in the ocean. The next, a doorway opens and four explorers return to the world they left behind.