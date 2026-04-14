Mumbai Concert Drug Horror: 2 MBA Students Dead, One Critical; Event Organiser Among 6 Arrested

Mumbai: What began as a high-energy music night ended in tragedy after two MBA students reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose at a live concert in Mumbai’s NESCO Ground.

The incident took place late on April 11, when over 2,000 people, including students from a reputed MBA college, had gathered at the Goregaon venue for the concert. Several attendees allegedly consumed alcohol and narcotic substances during the event.

Around midnight, three persons, two women and a man aged between 20 and 28, reportedly began experiencing severe health complications, including breathing difficulties. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were declared dead during treatment. Another woman, aged 25, remains in critical condition in the ICU. The two women were initially admitted to a trauma centre, while the man was taken to Lifeline Hospital, where he later succumbed.

Police suspect the involvement of party drugs such as MDMA (ecstasy), though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after forensic and toxicology reports are completed.

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In a swift crackdown, the Mumbai Police arrested six people in connection with the case, including two college students, event organisers and staff members. Those arrested have been identified as Akash Samal (31), alias Vihaan, the event organiser; Vinod Jain, associated with NESCO Event Organisation and Management; Balkrishna Kurup (also referred to as Balakrishnan Balaram), internal security; Prateek Pandey; Anand Patel; and Raunak Khandelwal.

The arrests were made by officials from the Vanrai Police Station, which is leading the investigation. All the accused have been remanded in three-day police custody as the probe intensifies.

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The police have recorded the statements of 15 to 20 people, including fellow students of the MBA college. These testimonies are expected to play a crucial role in establishing how the drugs were procured and consumed.

Officials are focusing on possible lapses in event security, the supply chain of narcotics and the role of organisers and insiders.

Meanwhile, NESCO, the venue operator, issued a statement expressing condolences and assuring full cooperation with the investigation.

“We extend our condolences to those affected. We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest,” a spokesperson said.