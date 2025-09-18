Here's How You can Send Your Name To The Moon With The Artemis II Mission Of NASA | Image: NASA

Here’s your chance of reaching the Moon, metaphorically and not literally! NASA is giving people a small but exciting chance to become a part of history. The US space agency is inviting people around the world to send their names on the upcoming Artemis II mission through sign-ups.

The mission, scheduled for launch no later than April 2026, will carry four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon. Along with them, a memory card inside the Orion spacecraft will hold thousands of names submitted by the public. Anyone can take part; you can even add the names of your friends, family, or pets. Once you sign up, NASA lets you download a digital “boarding pass” as a memento.

“ Your name goes here. The Artemis II mission is launching in early 2026. You can sign up now to have your name aboard the Orion spacecraft when it flies around the Moon. All of the names will be recorded onto a memory card that will be stowed inside of the capsule. You can submit as many names as you want — including your friends or pets! Don’t forget to download your boarding pass: go.nasa.gov/artemisnames,” reads the NASA's Instagram post.

The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Together, they will be the first humans to fly aboard the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, testing systems needed for future Moon landings and, eventually, missions to Mars.

The flight plan will see the spacecraft loop around the far side of the Moon in a figure-eight path, traveling more than 230,000 miles from Earth. At its farthest point, Orion will fly about 4,600 miles beyond the Moon before making its return. Along the way, astronauts will check spacecraft systems and carry scientific instruments to study space radiation, human health, and deep-space communication.

The mission will end with a high-speed reentry through Earth’s atmosphere, followed by a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. Recovery teams from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense will bring the crew and capsule back safely.