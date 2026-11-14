Historic Chopsticks Catch: SpaceX Arms Grab Starship, Make Reusable Rockets Look Routine

Florida: After over a day circling the planet, a giant spacecraft came home in the most dramatic way one can imagine. The spacecraft did not splash down in the ocean or land on legs in a desert, but it flew straight back to the tower from which it was launched and let two enormous mechanical arms grab the spacecraft in the air.

The moment, which the world witnessed in the early hours of Sunday, felt like science fiction becoming routine. SpaceX has talked about catching Starship and flying it again for years, like an aircraft rather than a throwaway rocket. Now, on this flight, that long-held ambition finally moved from promise to proof.

The successful catch was not just a spectacle for space fans, but it was a practical breakthrough for cheaper, faster space travel, and a signal that the world's most powerful rocket is edging closer to being fully and rapidly reusable.

Historic First For The Upper Stage

Ship 42 was caught at around 2.52 am after spending over 22 hours in space during Flight 15, the vehicle's 15th integrated flight test. It had lifted off from Starbase in South Texas on November 14 and reached low Earth orbit at an altitude of around 275 km.

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The catch was the first time a Starship upper stage had been recovered at the launch site after travelling to orbit and returning to Earth. It was a major step towards SpaceX's goal of making the world's most powerful rocket fully and rapidly reusable.

22-Hour Commute Back Home, Caught By Chopsticks

During the time in orbit, Ship 42 completed about 14 revolutions around Earth and deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. Three satellites carried cameras to inspect the spacecraft's heat shield and other hardware, helping engineers assess its readiness for the return journey.

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After the final checks, the spacecraft performed a de-orbit burn and began the descent through Earth's atmosphere. It then carried out a controlled landing manoeuvre and aligned with the Starbase launch tower.