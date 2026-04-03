Historic First Visuals Of Artemis II Astronauts From Inside Orion After Leaving Earth Orbit | WATCH

In a historic moment, the first LIVE visuals from inside the Orion spacecraft have offered a rare glimpse into the lives of astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission. In a chat with the NASA mission control centre, the astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen shared their reactions just after leaving Earth’s orbit and setting course for the Moon.

WATCH: The LIVE broadcast captured glimpse from inside the Orion spacecraft and the crew floating inside the capsule, speaking to mission control and describing the surreal experience of the historic launch and witnessing Earth slowly slip away as they began their lunar flyby journey.

During the LIVE interaction, the Artemis II crew also reflected on their journey so far. They spoke about spending their first day in orbit testing cameras, manually steering the spacecraft, and even troubleshooting minor onboard issues, including the capsule’s toilet and communication systems - all of which were successfully resolved.

Earth’s crescent is seen from a solar array camera on the Orion spacecraft on the first flight day of the Artemis II mission (NASA)

‘Unbelievable’: Artemis II Crew Shares First Reactions Aboard Orion

Appearing calm yet visibly awed, the four astronauts reflected on the magnitude of their journey as the first time humans have ventured beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo program more than five decades ago.

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100% On Our Way To Moon

Responding to a question about what it feels like to be among the first humans in 54 years to head toward the Moon, Commander Reid Wiseman clarified the spacecraft’s current position while underscoring the significance of the moment.

“We are still technically in Earth’s orbit, although we did just do our translunar injection burn,” Wiseman said. “We are definitely 100% on our way to the Moon.” He explained that lunar gravity would soon take over, guiding the spacecraft around the far side of the Moon in the coming days.

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Reflecting on the milestone, Wiseman added that the crew shared a quiet moment after the critical burn was successfully executed. “We just really looked at each other… This is an unbelievable technical accomplishment,” he said, acknowledging both the legacy of past missions and the significance of the current feat.

‘More Than Just One Number - Building Legacy For Future’

As the crew prepares to travel farther into space than any humans before them, astronaut Christina Koch downplayed the idea of records while emphasising the broader purpose of the mission.

“We were aware that we would pass that milestone… but we are not necessarily a crew that lives on superlatives,” Koch said. She described the distance milestone as a useful way for people on Earth to contextualise progress, but stressed that Artemis II represents something larger.

“The journey… is so much more than just one number,” she said, adding that the team hopes future crews will continue to push boundaries. “That’s why we’re here, to build a legacy for the future.”

Pilot Victor Glover Shares Emotional Moment

Artemis II mission Pilot Victor Glover also offered a candid glimpse into the emotional build-up to launch, admitting that even seasoned astronauts are not immune to awe.

“Yes, it was surprising,” Glover said of the smooth, near-flawless launch sequence. “We like to say that we’re prepared without having an expectation…but in the back of your mind, you kind of hope you launch.”

As the rocket ignited, he described the tension between professionalism and pure excitement. “You’re trying to be professional, but the kid inside of you wants to break out and just hoot and holler,” he said.

Glover also credited the ground teams, highlighting the role of Exploration Ground Systems and launch control crews for executing months of preparation with precision. “It was an example of how hard they’ve been working… it felt beautiful,” he added.

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Artemis II Pushes Beyond Earth: Astronauts Begin Historic Journey To Moon

The Orion spacecraft carrying four astronauts on NASA’s Artemis II mission has successfully executed a crucial thruster firing early this morning, propelling the crew out of Earth’s orbit and firmly setting them on a course toward the Moon. The maneuver marked a defining moment in the mission, effectively committing the astronauts to travel farther into space than any humans before.

The critical burn has now placed the spacecraft on track to enter the Moon’s gravitational sphere by Sunday morning, as the crew prepares to surpass the distance record set by Apollo 13 more than five decades ago.

Around 10 minutes after the firing, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the view from space as extraordinary, noting that the crew could see the dark side of Earth illuminated by the Moon, calling the sight ‘phenomenal’.

The milestone comes roughly 26 hours after the historic Artemis II liftoff from Florida, during which the astronauts spent their first full day in space rotating the Earth conducting system checks, testing onboard cameras, manually steering the Orion capsule, and resolving minor technical glitches, including issues with the toilet and email systems.

Before the burn, the spacecraft had been travelling in a highly elliptical orbit around Earth, ranging from about 100 miles at its closest point to nearly 43,000 miles at its farthest. It was from this distant stretch of orbit that the critical engine firing, known as the translunar injection burn, was initiated.

The NASA website mentioned - “After the mission management team polled ‘Go’ Thursday, NASA’s Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for five minutes and 50 seconds beginning at 7:49 PM EDT, to successfully complete the translunar injection (TLI) burn, sending the crew in Orion out of Earth orbit and on a trajectory toward the Moon.”

With this final major thruster firing complete, the Orion capsule will now largely rely on orbital mechanics and gravitational forces to carry it through the remainder of its journey.

Earlier in the day, commander Reid Wiseman, while testing cameras from nearly 40,000 miles away, described Earth as a shrinking, sunlit globe. He noted the challenge of photographing the planet from such a distance, comparing it to trying to capture the Moon from one’s backyard on Earth.

"It's like walking out back at your house, trying to take a picture of the moon. That's what it feels like right now trying to take a picture of Earth," he told mission control in Houston as he snapped photos of his home planet with an iPhone.

Wiseman also briefly encountered a minor technical snag when he was unable to access emails through Microsoft Outlook, though the issue was quickly resolved with assistance from mission control in Houston.

GoPros, iPhones and Pro Cameras Onboard Orion

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen - all four astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission, launched from Florida on Wednesday, are documenting their journey through space using a mix of digital devices inside the Orion capsule.

The crew has been equipped with GoPro action cameras and iPhones, alongside high-end Nikon cameras that astronauts have long used aboard the International Space Station. The inclusion of iPhones was approved under NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a billionaire astronaut who previously flew on private SpaceX Dragon missions and personally used the devices during his own spaceflights.

While NASA has not yet released any images captured during the mission so far, officials expect to share them later, particularly during more dramatic phases of the journey. One highly anticipated moment is the potential capture of an ‘Earthrise’ image - reminiscent of the iconic photograph taken by William Anders during the Apollo 8 flight around the Moon.

By day six of the mission, the astronauts are expected to reach approximately 252,000 miles from Earth, the farthest distance ever traveled by humans. From that distance, the planet is projected to appear no larger than a basketball when viewed from beyond the Moon’s shadowed far side.

Toilet Malfunction Fixed After Early Flight Alert

What came as the first glitch after the launch of Artemis II day before, astronaut Christina Koch alerted the mission control in Houston to a red warning light indicating a problem with Orion’s onboard toilet, located within a compact compartment inside the crew cabin.

NASA engineers addressed the issue following a proximity operations test, successfully restoring functionality.

Toilets in space, while often cumbersome, are a critical component for long-duration missions. On both the ISS and Orion, astronauts use a $24 million Universal Waste Management System that relies on suction to collect waste, converts urine into reusable water, and stores solid waste in sealed bags for later disposal.

The system includes a specially designed funnel and hose for urine, along with a seat for bowel movements, both of which can be used simultaneously, incorporating feedback from female astronauts.

This marks a significant advancement from earlier missions such as the Apollo program, where astronauts relied on basic collection bags attached to their bodies, storing them onboard or even leaving them on the lunar surface.

The toilet on Orion spacecraft more closely resembles a conventional design and is separated from the rest of the cabin by a small door, giving astronauts a rare moment of privacy. As Artemis II crew member Jeremy Hansen had noted earlier, it is ‘the one place we can go during the mission where we can actually feel like we’re alone for a moment’