'Hostage' on Mars: 29-Pound Rock Traps NASA Curiosity Rover's Drill for 6 Days

New Delhi: NASA’s famed Mars rover Curiosity found itself in an unusual and risky situation after a massive Martian rock became stuck to its robotic drill arm, temporarily halting operations for nearly a week on the Red Planet.

The incident began on April 25 when Curiosity drilled into a rock nicknamed “Atacama” during a routine sampling mission on Mars. According to NASA, the rock measured roughly 1.5 feet across, about six inches thick, and weighed nearly 29 pounds (13 kilograms).

Problems started when the rover attempted to retract its robotic arm after drilling. Instead of separating cleanly, the entire slab of rock lifted off the Martian surface and remained firmly attached to the drill sleeve — something mission engineers said had never happened before in Curiosity’s mission history.

NASA engineers grew concerned because the rover’s drill is one of Curiosity’s most critical scientific tools. Any serious damage to the arm or drill mechanism could have jeopardized ongoing exploration activities on Mars.

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Teams at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory first attempted to free the rock by vibrating the drill, but the effort failed to dislodge it. Days later, engineers tried repositioning the robotic arm and repeating the vibrations. Images captured by Curiosity showed sand falling from the rock, but the slab still refused to detach.

Finally, on May 1, engineers attempted a more aggressive maneuver by tilting, rotating, vibrating, and spinning the drill simultaneously. The strategy worked almost immediately, with the rock finally breaking free and shattering after falling back onto the Martian surface.

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NASA later released imagery and GIFs showing the dramatic sequence captured by Curiosity’s onboard hazard and navigation cameras.