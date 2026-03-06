Viral Video: Shubhanshu Shukla Shows How Astronauts Stay fresh in Space: Inside the International Space Station Hygiene Routine

Ever wondered how astronauts manage to look fresh and clean while floating hundreds of miles above Earth, where gravity doesn’t exist and showers are impossible? A viral video by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has given the world a peek into the everyday hygiene routine aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and it’s both fascinating and surprisingly practical.

In his clip, Shukla explains that astronauts don’t step into a shower like we do on Earth. Instead, they rely on a compact hygiene kit: a sealed bag containing a washcloth pre‑loaded with disinfectant shampoo. Once water is added, the cloth becomes fully saturated, turning into what Shukla calls “the world’s most expensive sponge bath.” After use, the towel isn’t simply discarded, it’s placed in a designated spot where the moisture is reclaimed by the ISS’s water recycling system. In space, every drop counts, and nothing goes to waste.

The video quickly went viral, not just for its scientific insight but also for its lighter moments. At one point, Shukla casually leaves his phone floating mid‑air, joking that astronauts don’t need mobile holders in microgravity. His replies to curious viewers added even more intrigue. When asked how astronauts define “morning” given that they see 16 sunrises a day, Shukla clarified that the crew follows GMT time to maintain a consistent schedule. Another follower asked about dental hygiene, to which Shukla responded that astronauts brush their teeth just like on Earth except they swallow the specially approved NASA toothpaste instead of rinsing.

The video has sparked widespread curiosity about daily life in orbit. It highlights how even the simplest routines like bathing or brushing teeth become scientific experiments in microgravity. Shukla’s demonstration shows the balance between practicality and innovation: sponge baths instead of showers, water reclamation instead of waste, and toothpaste swallowed instead of spit out.

Advertisement

For many viewers, the clip humanises space travel, showing that astronauts deal with the same basic needs as everyone else, but under extraordinary conditions. It also underscores the ingenuity required to sustain life aboard the ISS, where every resource is precious and every routine is adapted to the realities of space.

By blending humour with science, Shukla has managed to make the complex world of astronaut hygiene relatable and engaging. His viral video not only answers one of the most common questions about space life on how do astronauts stay clean, but also offers a glimpse into the discipline, creativity, and resilience that define living 250 miles above Earth.