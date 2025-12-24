'Improves Our Confidence For Gaganyaan Mission': ISRO Chairman After BlueBird Block-2 Mission Success

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday emphasised that the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite significantly boosts India's confidence for the forthcoming Gaganyaan mission. He said that it strengthens India's space capabilities and lays a solid foundation for the future of the Gaganyaan mission.

During his speech, V Narayanan said, "This is the heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil, and we have achieved it. I am extremely happy to announce the performance of the orbit. What we have is about kilometres, which is one of the best performances of any launch vehicle in the global arena. With this mission, India has successfully launched 434 satellites for 34 countries. The last vehicle on November 2nd, and today, after 52 days, a successful mission has been accomplished."

"The improvement that we have made is a solid motor hydro system. For the first time, India's high electro-mechanical activator is in today's mission. Today's mission is vital for us. This is the mission for the Gaganyan programme of India. It improves our confidence for the Gaganyaan programme," he said.

ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile this morning. The satellite was successfully placed in Orbit, and the mission was declared a success. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the successful LVM3-M6 launch, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit, calling it a significant stride in India's space journey.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of the USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey.” "It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!" the post reads.

Prime Minister highlighted the reliable performance of the LVM3 rocket, which is laying the foundation for future missions like Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launches, and strengthening global partnerships. He also mentioned that these improvements in capability and self-reliance will benefit future generations.