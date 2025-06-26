In India’s Leap into Orbit: Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 Crew Set to Dock at International Space Station today

Axiom-4 Mission: In a proud moment for India, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is currently orbiting Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft "Grace", as part of the Axiom Space Ax-4 mission. The spacecraft lifted off successfully at 12:01 PM IST on June 26 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) today, June 26, at approximately 4:30 PM IST (7:00 AM EST), marking the beginning of a 14-day mission in space.

International Crew of Axiom-4

The Falcon-9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft atop launched with four astronauts from the US, India, Hungary and Poland on a 14-day mission to the Space Station, where they will live and conduct several science experiments.

Shubhanshu Shukla is serving as the mission pilot and is accompanied by three international astronauts: Commander Peggy Whitson from the United States, a former NASA astronaut with extensive flight experience; Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski from Poland; and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

The Axiom-4 mission is the fourth private crewed mission to the ISS by Axiom Space and reflects growing international collaboration in space exploration.

What Happens Next: Docking with the ISS

According to NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, the docking is scheduled for around 7 AM EST or 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

The spacecraft will dock automatically to the space-facing port of the ISS's Harmony module. This complex process involves the capsule slowly moving closer to the ISS using small thruster burns. As it nears the station, the spacecraft will stop at several points—first at 400 metres away, then 200 metres, and finally 20 metres—to make sure everything is lined up correctly.

Once it's close enough, the Dragon capsule will perform a "soft capture", where magnetic guides gently pull it into position. This will be followed by a "hard capture", when mechanical latches lock the spacecraft firmly to the ISS. After that, NASA engineers will check the air pressure and make sure there are no leaks before opening the hatch for the crew to enter the station.

The Ax-4 crew will spend about 14 days onboard the ISS, where they will carry out around 60 science experiments in space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is part of the mission as a pilot, will lead seven of these experiments.

The mission also includes five joint projects between NASA and ISRO, as well as two science activities designed for students (STEM demonstrations). These experiments will help scientists understand how space affects living things, materials, and technology, and will support future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Shortly after reaching space, Shukla sent a message back to Earth, saying, “Namaskar, mere pyaare deshvasiyon. What a ride! We are orbiting Earth at 27,000 kmph.”

This is a historic moment for India, as Shukla becomes the first Indian to go to space in over 40 years, since Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984.

Shukla’s journey is not just a personal achievement, but a big step for India’s future in space exploration. It supports India’s plans for its own human spaceflight programme, including the Gaganyaan mission and building a space station by 2035.