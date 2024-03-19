×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. It unfolded with grandeur at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California,

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California | Image:SpaceX
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SpaceX defied the twilight sky on Monday night, launching 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The event unfolded with grandeur at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, where the initial launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was captured in stunning detail by AIR7 HD.

As the clock approached 7:30 p.m., the Falcon 9 pierced through the atmosphere, leaving behind a bright plume and a long-trailing cloud that painted the heavens. Southern Californians, bathed in the fading daylight, witnessed this celestial ballet against a backdrop of dark, patterned clouds, remnants of the day's storms. The visual spectacle was not confined to the local area alone, as one viewer's footage showcased the launch visible from as far as Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

This launch was no ordinary feat. The first-stage booster, embarking on its remarkable 10th flight, propelled the Starlink satellites, designed to revolutionize internet connectivity in remote corners of the globe, into their designated orbits. Upon completing its mission, the booster will execute a precision landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

FIR Against Unknown

a few seconds ago
germany Quran burning embassy

2 Afghans arrested

a minute ago
Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

5 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

5 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

8 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

11 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

13 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

13 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

14 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

15 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

19 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

21 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

26 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

27 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

29 minutes ago
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight

Suicide Attempt in Flight

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo