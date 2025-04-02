sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 10:31 IST

Incredible Close-Up of Ice Mountains on Pluto’s Moon Nix Captured in Stunning Video | Watch

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has captured incredible video footage of the ice mountains on Pluto’s moon Nix.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Icy Mountain of Pluto
Icy Mountain of Pluto | Image: X

In the vast expanse of our solar system, far beyond the reaches of Earth, there lies a frozen world Pluto. But one of its moons, Nix, has just captured our imagination with an astonishing discovery.

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has delivered jaw-dropping video of Pluto's moon Nix, showcasing something no one expected towering ice mountains, some as high as 11,000 feet.

These magnificent ice peaks are made of pure water ice. But on Nix, the cold is so intense, the ice behaves more like rock, standing tall against the harsh environment of space.

These ice mountains are surprisingly young, only about 100 million years old. A blink in time when compared to the 4.56 billion-year age of our entire solar system.

Using data collected by the spacecraft’s LEISA spectral imager, researchers are uncovering the true nature of Nix’s surface coarse, pure water ice that behaves like rock due to the extreme cold of Pluto.

The ice mountain range, frozen plains and hazy atmosphere of Pluto as photographed by the New Horizons spacecraft in 2015 taken from a distance of 11,000 miles. The highest of Pluto's mountains

Interestingly, while Nix and Hydra are similar in size, they show significant differences in their ice surfaces. Nix has a greater coverage of water ice, while Hydra displays a higher reflectivity in visible wavelengths. This contrast adds another layer of intrigue for scientists attempting to unravel the moons' compositions and histories.

Captured from 37,000 miles away, New Horizons provided images with incredible detail, helping to expand our knowledge of Pluto’s distant moons, and uncovering the geological processes that have shaped them.

A stunning reminder that, even in the coldest, most distant corners of space, there are still wonders to be discovered.

Published April 2nd 2025, 10:31 IST