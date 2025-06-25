India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Lifts Off on Axiom-4, Pens Emotional Note to Wife Before Historic Space Mission

Axiom-4 Mission: As astronaut Shuhanshu Shukla is ready to take off at 12:01 pm IST on Wednesday, he penned a 'Thank You' message for all those who made the mission possible and his wife for her unwavering support.

The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station will be carrying four astronauts to space, including Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from Lucknow.

About The Mission

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft flying on a Falcon-9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the spot from where Neil Armstrong had set off for the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969.

Shubhanshu Shukla is India's second astronaut going to space, after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984, making this a historic flight.

During the fortnight-long mission, the four crew members of Axiom-4 Mission will conduct 60 scientific experiments, seven of which have been proposed by Indian researchers.

Shubhanshu's Message To Partner

After six delays, the launch finally took place today. Amid the excitement, Shubhanshu wrote an emotional note on Instagram before taking off for ISS, thanking everybody for their efforts and dedicated a special message to his wife without whom, "none of this would matter."

"As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 June, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love," wrote Shubahnshu showing gratitude for everybody who supported the mission.

"Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter...," added Shubhanshu thanking his wife for for her unmatched support.