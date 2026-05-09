‘Best View on Earth’: Inside The Orion Capsule As Artemis II Astronauts Open Hatch After Historic Moon Mission | WATCH

The heavy steel hatch of the Orion spacecraft, christened Integrity by its crew, swung open Friday evening to the salty air of the Pacific, marking the definitive conclusion of the historic Artemis II mission.

As the four astronauts were greeted by Navy recovery divers and the shimmering horizon of their home planet, Commander Reid Wiseman summarised the sentiment of the 10-day voyage in four simple words: "Best view on Earth."

The splashdown, occurring at 5:07 p.m. PDT off the coast of San Diego, signalled the first time humans have returned from the vicinity of the Moon in over half a century.

The crew, Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, emerged from the capsule appearing remarkably fit, despite having travelled over 600,000 miles through space.

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A Journey of Records

The mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Centre on April 1, 2026, was more than a commemorative flyby.

On April 6, the crew officially became the farthest-travelling humans in history, reaching a distance of 248,655 miles from Earth and surpassing the record set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970.

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While the mission did not include a lunar landing, the perspective gained was unprecedented.

"What we really hoped in our soul is that we could, for just a moment, have the world pause," Wiseman reflected shortly after being hoisted onto the USS John P. Murtha.

"We should all cherish what we have been gifted, this beautiful planet, in a very special place in our universe."

Testing the "Human Element"

Artemis II served as the ultimate stress test for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion life-support systems.

For the first time, a crew relied on recycled air and water in deep space, while also testing manual flight controls.

The reentry was the mission's most perilous phase. Orion pierced the Earth’s atmosphere at nearly 25,000 mph, with its heat shield enduring temperatures of 5,000°F, roughly half the temperature of the Sun.

Initial inspections by NASA engineers indicate the thermal protection system performed flawlessly, addressing concerns raised during the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022.

With the successful recovery of the crew and the spacecraft, NASA is now looking toward the Moon's South Pole.

The data gathered over the last 10 days will be critical for Artemis III, the mission slated to land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface.