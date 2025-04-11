Is This How ISRO Plans to Land Mangalyaan-2 on Mars? | Image: ISRO

In a major leap for India's interplanetary mission goals, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) revealed full plans for Mangalyaan-2, the country’s second mission to Mars. Unlike its predecessor, this mission aimed to land on the Martian surface and deploy a helicopter, marking India's first direct attempt to touch down on another planet.

The announcement was made by ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan during his address at the Navaratna Conference, where he outlined the mission’s objectives, design, and strategy.

First Mars Landing Attempt by India

Mangalyaan-2, weighing 4,500 kg, was planned to be launched aboard the LVM3 rocket. Initially, the spacecraft would be placed in an Earth orbit of 190 x 35,786 km. From this orbit, a composite module — made up of a Cruise Stage and a Descent Stage — would begin its long journey to Mars.

The Cruise Stage would be responsible for carrying the spacecraft from Earth’s orbit to Mars’ capture orbit, providing propulsion throughout the interplanetary travel.

Once near Mars, the Descent Stage would separate from the Cruise Stage and enter Mars’ atmosphere directly, skipping the traditional step of orbiting the planet before landing. This direct descent approach reflected ISRO’s bold technological leap.

Aerobraking, Supersonic Parachutes and Powered Landing

To handle the high-speed entry, ISRO designed the descent to include aerobraking — a technique that uses Martian atmospheric drag to slow down the spacecraft.

To ensure the spacecraft could survive the intense friction of Mars’ atmosphere, a heat-resistant aeroshell and supersonic parachutes would be used during the entry phase. These systems would help reduce the spacecraft’s velocity significantly before landing.

When the Descent Stage reached about 1.3 kilometers above the Martian surface, a powered descent system — a group of engines — would take over. These engines would guide the lander to a precise and soft touchdown, making India one of the few nations to attempt such a controlled landing on Mars.

Helicopter on Mars: A First for ISRO

In another major advancement, the mission included plans for a helicopter, similar in concept to NASA’s Ingenuity on Mars. The helicopter would allow exploration of the Martian terrain from the air, extending the reach of scientific investigation far beyond the lander's immediate vicinity.

If successful, Mangalyaan-2 would mark India’s first landing on another planet. This achievement would place India alongside elite space powers like the US, Russia, and China in executing surface missions on Mars.

No Launch Date Yet, But Big Plans Ahead

ISRO has not yet confirmed an official launch date for Mangalyaan-2. However, the release of detailed mission architecture showed a technically ambitious plan that could significantly shape India's future in planetary exploration.

The mission would not only enhance India’s global standing in space technology but also provide vital data for upcoming interplanetary ventures.

Mangalyaan-2

Mangalyaan-2 would build on the success of Mangalyaan-1 (Mars Orbiter Mission), which was launched in 2013 and made India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first country in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.