ISRO's LVM3-M6 To Launch Next-Generation Bluebird Satellite On December 24

ISRO is set to launch the LVM3-M6 mission on December 24, marked as a significant milestone for India's space program. The mission will deploy the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit as part of a strategic partnership with the U.S.-based firm AST SpaceMobile.

The launch focuses on advancing global connectivity through a next-generation communication satellite. The BlueBird Block-2 is engineered to deliver high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones, bypassing the need for traditional ground-based infrastructure.

AST SpaceMobile is developing the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network, designed to bridge connectivity gaps for both commercial users and government applications. Unlike traditional satellite internet, this technology enables everyday mobile devices to connect directly to satellites for high-speed data.

The launch highlights the growing role of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) in providing heavy-lift launch services for international tech pioneers. AST SpaceMobile is preparing to launch the BlueBird Block-2, a next-generation satellite engineered to provide seamless, 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband to smartphones worldwide.

This mission follows the September 2024 deployment of five satellites (BlueBird 1-5), which currently provide continuous internet coverage in the United States and other select regions. To expand its network and support global connectivity, the U.S.-based company has established partnerships with over 50 mobile network operators worldwide.

The upcoming BlueBird Block-2 launch is to create a comprehensive, space-based cellular network for both commercial and government use.