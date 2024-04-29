Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a crucial milestone in its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission with the integrated air-drop test of the crew module this week, according to reports.

The pivotal test, slated for execution at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will serve as part of the preparatory steps leading up to India's ambitious manned spaceflight mission.

Advertisement

The crew module will be air-dropped from an altitude of nearly 4 kilometers with the help of an Indian Air Force Helicopter, helping the ISRO scientists to study and analyse the parameters to ensure the safe return of astronauts from space during the end of mission.

The crucial test of the crew module also aims to assess the parachute system's operationality and the capsule's overall strength during descent.

Advertisement

Upon its release in mid-air, the crew module will witness multiple round of parachute deployments, culmination with a centre-monitored fall in the Bay of Bengal. The test will mark a critical phase of mission, validating module's safety measures and operational efficiency.

Crew Module (CM) is where the astronauts are containedin a pressurized earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission, reads an official statement of ISRO.

Advertisement

Gaganyaan Mission

The Gaganyaan mission will demonstrate ISRO's human spaceflight capability with the launch of 3 member crew to an orbit of 400 km for 3 days and bring them back safely to the earth by landing in Indian sea water.

Advertisement

The project is being completed with an optimal strategy by inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies.

Various demonstrator missions are planned before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission, including Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. The precursors are to determine the safety and reliability of all systems in unmanned missions.

Advertisement