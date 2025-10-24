ISRO To Launch CMS-03 Satellite For Indian Navy In November; Narayanan Sets TimeLine for Gaganyaan Mission, Indian Space Station

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the CMS-03 satellite, developed for the Indian Navy, on November 2. The 2,650 kg satellite, funded by the Ministry of Defence, will be launched aboard the LVM-3 heavy-lift vehicle and placed in geostationary orbit. With a mission life of seven years, CMS-03 will provide secure and critical communication data to strengthen India’s maritime security.

According to ISRO officials, CMS-03 - also known as GSAT-7R - will enhance the Indian Navy’s network-centric operations. “By next month beginning, we are going to have the LVM3-M5 lift-off to place the CMS-03 satellite,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan informed while addressing a press conference to announce the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2025.

BlueBird-6 To Follow CMS-03 Satellite

ISRO has planned two LVM-3 launches before the year ends. One for CMS-03 and another for the private US communications satellite BlueBird-6.

The satellite has already arrived in India from the US on October 19. BlueBird-6 is among the heaviest commercial satellites to be launched from India.

Gaganyaan Mission On Track For 2027

Highlighting the progress of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, ISRO Chairman Narayanan said that about 90 per cent of the project work is completed. The mission, India’s first human spaceflight project, aims to send three astronauts to low-earth orbit for three days in 2027.

"In another three to four years timeframe, the number of satellites are going to be increased to something around three times and by 2027, we are going to accomplish the Gaganyaan programme," he said.

NISAR, Chandrayaan-4 and NavIC Updates

Providing updates on other missions, Narayanan said the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, launched on July 30, is currently in the calibration stage and will become operational in 10-15 days. “The satellite is healthy and both payloads are working well,” he added.

On Chandrayaan-4, ISRO’s next lunar mission, Narayanan said that the project is in the design phase. The mission will involve a soft landing on the lunar surface and bringing back moon rocks and soil, performing a space docking experiment in lunar orbit, and returning samples to Earth.

Discussing NavIC, India’s indigenous navigation system, the ISRO chief said that the constellation currently has four operational satellites, with three more under construction. “Yes, there were setbacks, but we’re working on it. The full constellation will be completed within 18 months,” he added.

India’s Space Vision Led By PM Modi

Narayanan reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Space Vision 2047, under which India currently operates 56 satellites in orbit.