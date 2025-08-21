"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, but add to it, Jai Vaigyanik now": Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

New Delhi: Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, the designated astronaut for India's Gaganyaan mission shared reflections on the collective effort behind India's space ambitions and paid tribute to the nation's diverse contributors celebrating India's strides in space exploration.

He invoked the historic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and proposed expanding it to "Jai Vaigyanik."

Speaking at press conference, Group Captain Nair emphased the importance of teamwork and acknowledging that achievements in space are built on a strong foundation.

Nair said, "The future is space and future technology. When we do all this, we should not forget the base on which all this has been made because we all, whichever field we are from, have contributed a lot. So I would like to reiterate what has been a slogan since, you know, days immemorial in this country. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, but add to it, Jai Vaigyanik now. And also, why not? Jai Har Bharatiya."

Nair further highlighted the vital role of foundational support across all levels, from ministers to everyday citizens, in advancing India's space program.

"You are the reason we are here. We get to wear the cool suits and look good in front of the camera. But remember, the leaves will not blossom if the foundation is not strong. All of you sitting out here, right from the minister to the chairman, to all of you in every street, in every way, have been contributing to this programme. And I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the entire team for being with us throughout," he said.

As the nation approaches Diwali, Group Captain Nair drew a poetic parallel, "A few months from now we are going to celebrate Diwali, a time when Shri Ram ji entered Ayodhya. Over here right now, to the Ram that is Shuks (Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla), if I can call myself Laxman, it feels like there is Diwali here today when all our countrymen are here to receive us. But remember, even though I am elder to Shuks, I will love to be the Laxaman to this Ram any day, that's how professional he is."

Meanwhile, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief V Narayanan provided an update on the progress of the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious human spaceflight project.

Describing the mission as "very technologically intensive" and "complex," Narayanan said that "80 per cent" of tests are completed.

"It is a very technologically intensive, complex mission. A lot of work is done, environment control and safety system, arbital module development, human-centric product development. I am happy to say that 80 per cent of tests are completed, and 20 per cent are targeted before March 2026," V Narayanan said.