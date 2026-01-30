James Webb Telescope Discovers Most Distant Galaxy Ever Seen, Reveals New Clues to Early Universe | Image: NASA

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has once again pushed the edge of human vision by identifying the most distant galaxy ever detected. Named MoM-z14, this galaxy was spotted using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera and its distance was confirmed with the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, as reported by NASA.

MoM-z14 currently holds the record as the farthest known galaxy, offering astronomers a rare glimpse into the universe’s earliest moments.

According to NASA, MoM-z14 existed just 280 million years after the Big Bang. The light from this galaxy has travelled for over 13 billion years before reaching Earth.

This observation allows astronomers to study how the first galaxies formed and evolved when the cosmos was still young.

Like several other early-universe discoveries made by Webb, MoM-z14 challenges existing theories. The galaxy appears brighter, more compact, and more chemically enriched than scientists expected to find so soon after the universe began.

Even if it soon loses its title as the most distant galaxy, MoM-z14 will remain crucial for refining models of early galaxy formation and understanding how complex structures emerged so rapidly after the Big Bang.

Thousands of newborn stars shine in a nearby nebula

Earlier, NASA shared a new image from Webb showcasing thousands of newborn stars sparkling within a nearby star-forming region located about 5,500 light-years from Earth.

The picture provides a breathtaking view of a nearby star-birthing centre, 5,500 light-years away. A single light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Besides baby stars in a variety of sizes and colors, the photo reveals a dramatic cloud of star-forming dust and gas. This cloud — the so-called Lobster Nebula — is so massive that it spills beyond the camera lens. The cluster of infant stars, named Pismis 24, is located deep inside.

Webb’s growing legacy