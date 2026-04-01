Jesus Christ's Burial Cloth 'Shroud Of Turin' Originated In India? Mystery Deepens With New DNA Study

Did Jesus Christ's 'Shroud of Turin' originate in India? A new DNA study has revealed a surprising twist to the mystery of the ancient linen cloth that is believed to have been used to wrap Jesus Christ's body after crucifixion.

Researchers led by Gianni Barcaccia at the University of Padova re-examined material collected from the Shroud of Turin in 1978 using advanced DNA sequencing techniques. The study found DNA belonging to plants, animals and people of Indian descent on the Shroud.

“Our findings highlight its (the shroud’s_ preservation conditions and environmental interactions, offering valuable perspectives into the identified genetic variants, which originated from multiple biological sources,” the research team said.

The Christian artifact, which was first documented in France in 1354, is a 14.44 by 3.61-foot linen whose mystery still continue to appall researchers. Now, the fresh research is indicating that the cloth, house in the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Italy's Turin, may have originated in India's' Indus Valley region.

Advertisement

Around 40% of the DNA was traced back to Indian bloodlines. The findings hints that it is possible the Romans brought the Shroud of Turin from the Indus Valley.

“The DNA traces found on the Shroud of Turin suggest the potentially extensive exposure of the cloth in the Mediterranean region and the possibility that the yarn was produced in India," the research team said.

Advertisement

The shroud contained DNA of several humans, including scientists, hence, "thereby challenging the possibility of identifying the original DNA of the Shroud". "Overall, our prior and present findings provide valuable insights into the geographic origins of individuals who interacted with the Shroud throughout its historical journey across various regions, populations, and eras," the researchers said.

The study also identified DNA from several animals, including cats, dogs deer, rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, pigs and horses. DNA was also identified from plant like carrots, peppers and wheat. There was also presence of human skin bacteria, including Cutibacterium and Staphylococcus.

There was also genetic materials from flies, aphids and arachnids.

“The presence of abundant Mediterranean endemic red coral, various cultivated plants (e.g. carrot, wheat, corn, bananas, and peanuts) and domesticated animals (e.g. cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, and cats) provide a fascinating glimpse into the diverse biological sources of the contaminants that have accumulated on the Turin Shroud over time,” the researches wrote in their study.