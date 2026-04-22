Life On Mars Closer? NASA Detects Rare Organic Molecules In Ancient Rock

In a major breakthrough in the search for life beyond Earth, NASA has revealed that its Curiosity rover has detected the most diverse set of organic molecules ever found on Mars, including several never seen there before.

The discovery comes from a rock sample drilled by Curiosity in 2020, which scientists say contains 21 carbon-based molecules, seven of which have been identified on Mars for the first time. The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, are being hailed as a significant step forward in understanding the planet’s ancient chemistry.

While scientists caution that these molecules do not confirm the existence of life, they reinforce the idea that Mars once had conditions suitable for it.

Ancient Mars May Have Supported Life

The sample, nicknamed “Mary Anning 3”, was collected from the slopes of Mount Sharp, a region believed to have hosted lakes and streams billions of years ago. These environments are key, as water-rich areas are considered prime locations for preserving organic material.

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This is an annotated close-up of three holes NASA’s Curiosity drilled into Martian rock at a location nicknamed “Mary Anning” in October 2020. The sample where the rover found a diverse number of organic molecules came from “Mary Anning 3.” (A nearby spot nicknamed “Mary Anning 2” went unused.) | Image: NASA

Among the most intriguing discoveries is a nitrogen-containing molecular structure known as a nitrogen heterocycle, a compound linked to the building blocks of RNA and DNA.

Scientists say this is the first time such a structure has been detected on Mars, marking a potentially crucial clue in the long-standing question of whether life ever existed on the planet.

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Complex Chemistry Detected

Another molecule identified is benzothiophene, which contains both carbon and sulfur and is commonly found in meteorites. Some researchers believe such compounds may have helped seed early life chemistry across the solar system.

The findings build on earlier discoveries by Curiosity, including long-chain hydrocarbons, among the largest organic molecules ever detected on Mars.

Curiosity’s Mastcam captured this mosaic on Feb. 3, 2019, of a region on Mount Sharp with lots of clay-bearing rocks that formed when lakes and streams were present billions of years ago. The “Mary Anning 3” sample was found in this clay-enriched region. | Image: NASA

“These discoveries increase the possibility that ancient Mars could have supported life,” researchers noted, while stressing that both biological and non-biological processes could explain the presence of these compounds.

How The Discovery Was Made

The analysis was carried out using Curiosity’s onboard mini-laboratory, known as Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM). The instrument heats powdered rock samples to release gases, allowing scientists to identify their chemical composition.

For the first time, researchers also used a special chemical technique involving a solvent to break down complex molecules into detectable forms, a method validated using the famous Murchison meteorite on Earth.

What’s Next

The breakthrough not only sheds light on Mars’ past but also paves the way for future missions. Advanced versions of Curiosity’s instruments are already being developed for upcoming explorations, including missions targeting Mars and even Saturn’s moon Titan.