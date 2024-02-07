Alpenglow from space near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia | Image: X

New Delhi: Astronaut Lora O'Hara, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station, has shared captivating images showcasing the mesmerising Alpenglow phenomenon near the Hindu Kush mountain range. Alpenglow, a reddish glow observed on mountain summits during sunrise or sunset, appears just ‘as enchanting from space as it does on Earth’, Lora O'Hara wrote on social media while sharing the pictures of the rare moment.

Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia. pic.twitter.com/JPYQTevZZN — Loral O'Hara (@lunarloral) January 18, 2024

Sharing her experience on X, Astronaut Lora O'Hara expressed the magical beauty of Alpenglow near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia. Alpenglow is an optical phenomenon characterised by a horizontal reddish glow near the horizon opposite the Sun when it is just below the horizon.

The Hindu Kush, an expansive 800-kilometre-long mountain range situated on the Iranian Plateau in Central and South Asia, west of the Himalayas, was the focal point of the astronaut's imagery. Stretching across central and eastern Afghanistan, northwestern Pakistan, and far southeastern Tajikistan, the Hindu Kush forms the western segment of the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region.

Notable cities within the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, boasting millions of inhabitants, include Srinagar (India), Dehra Dun (India), Kabul (Afghanistan), Kathmandu (Nepal), Peshawar (Pakistan), Quetta (Pakistan), and Xinning (China). The vivid imagery captured by Astronaut Lora O'Hara provides a unique perspective on the natural wonders of the Earth's landscapes.