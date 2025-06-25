Meet ‘Grace’, SpaceX Dragon Capsule Flying Shubhanshu Shukla and Crew to ISS 5 — Key Details

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launched: Moments after liftoff of SpaceX's spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson introduced the name of their Dragon spacecraft — Grace. Launched on Wednesday, June 25, at 12:01 PM IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Grace capsule carries four astronauts, Shubhanshu Shukla — an Indian Air Force pilot and designate for Indian Space Research Organisation's imminent Gaganyaan mission — to the International Space Station (ISS). The capsule, making its debut flight, was named ‘Grace’ by the crew to reflect the elegance of space travel, the harmony of science and spirit, and humanity’s shared aspiration for peaceful exploration. The name, revealed shortly after the successful ascent, has since captured global attention for its poetic symbolism and deeper meaning behind the mission.

Here are 5 fascinating things to know about Grace and what makes this mission extra special:

1. ‘Grace’, A Name With Meaning, Not Just Mechanics

In a post-launch transmission, Whitson introduced the capsule, saying: “Grace is more than a name. It reflects the elegance with which we move through space against the backdrop of Earth. The name isn’t just symbolic, it represents the harmony of science and spirit, a fusion of cutting-edge engineering and the humility with which humans now reach for the stars."

2. Shubhanshu Shukla Is Making History Onboard Grace

Grace is carrying India’s second astronaut in space, Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, representing ISRO and the Indian Air Force. Four decades after Rakesh Sharma’s iconic flight, Shukla’s presence aboard Grace marks a powerful new chapter in India’s space journey.

3. Grace Is Brand New, A Dragon Making Its Debut

This is Grace’s first spaceflight. The capsule is part of the latest line of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and is making its debut on Axiom-4, a mission led by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX and supported by NASA, with astronauts representing ISRO and ESA-member countries.

4. It’s Not Just a Spacecraft, It’s a Statement

The crew’s words gave this mission emotional gravity. “Spaceflight is not just a feat of engineering, but an act of goodwill... for every human, everywhere. Grace is not only ferrying astronauts, it’s carrying the ideals of unity, progress, and peace. It reminds the world that space exploration is ultimately a gift for all of humanity."

5. Destination: International Space Station, Arrival Set for June 26