Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Mind-blowing: 22-Million-Year-Old Lost Forest Discovered in Panama Canal | All You Need to Know

The researchers, delving into their discovery, unearthed 121 preserved pieces of wood in the island's creek, shedding light on the unique ecological system.

Moumita Mukherjee
Mind-blowing: 22-Million-Year-Old Lost Forest Discovered in Panama Canal | All You Need to Know
Mind-blowing: 22-Million-Year-Old Lost Forest Discovered in Panama Canal | All You Need to Know | Image:Freepik/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Unveiling a mesmerising chapter of Earth's history, scientists have stumbled upon a lost forest in the Panama Canal, dating back around 22 million years. This extraordinary discovery, made by researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute on Barro Colorado Island, offers a unique insight into a bygone era that vanished due to volcanic eruptions.  This discovery not only offers a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem but also unravels the intricate history of Earth, showcasing how geological forces and catastrophic events shaped the planet's narrative.

The vast mangrove forest on Barro Colorado Island stands as a testament to the Miocene Epoch, approximately 23 million years ago, when the collision of the South American and Caribbean plates sculpted the landscape of present-day Panama and Central America. Barro Colorado Island emerged as a result of this geological transformation, transitioning from a mound to a hill and ultimately forming an island.

Dotted with towering trees reaching heights of up to 130 feet, the island's lush forest captivates with its preserved ancient charm. The scientific team, delving into their discovery, unearthed 121 preserved pieces of wood in the island's creek, shedding light on the unique ecological system that once thrived.

Sediment samples from Barro Colorado Island became valuable resources for scientists, revealing an ideal habitat for ancient mangrove species. The island's conditions, where fresh and sea water mixed, allowed for the flourishing of mangrove forests during the Miocene epoch when atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations surpassed modern levels.

The researchers named this ancient mangrove species Sonneratioxylon barrocoloradoensis, with the genus Sonneratioxylon honoring an existing group of species and the island's name indicating its origin. Despite having distant relatives in modern Southeast Asia, the absence of other tree fossils near the island suggests the challenges faced by different species in surviving there. The unique preservation of fossils on Barro Colorado Island is attributed to its silica-rich waters and fast currents, creating a concrete-like cover that prevented decomposition.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

