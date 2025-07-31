Here's Most Colourful and Intelligent Creatures Exists On Earth You May Not Know—More Inside

Earth is home to an incredible array of creatures. Many animals use camouflage to stay hidden, while others do the opposite, they wear bright and bold colours to stand out for a reason. They change their colour to attract mates, warn predators or send them the signals in their group.

While humans stay obsessed with filters, these animals prove that they don’t need any touch-ups or filters to be interesting.

Here’s the top 6 colourful creatures in the wild that change their colours to their looks:

1) Mandarin Fish

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Covered in deep blue, green and orange tones, this tiny fish is found in the Pacific, which is described as the most colourful in the ocean. While most fish change their colour to blend with their surroundings, the mandarin fish does the opposite to attract mates and show their dominance.

2) Panther Chameleon

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This species does not wear bright colours. However, they change their colour based on their mood and temperature. During the mating season, males often turn their shades to bold colours such as red, yellow or turquoise.

3) Indian Peacock

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The peacock is one of the most iconic birds in India. This bird comes with shimmering blue and green feathers that look extremely beautiful. Their features come from the way light bounces off microscopic structures, which is not an actual pigment.

4) Blue-Ringed Octopus

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This tiny octopus is found in tide pools and shallow waters across Australia and the Pacific. It flashes bright blue rings across its body when it feels threatened—its venom is powerful enough to make that threat real.

5) Rainbow Lorikeet

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This bird is loud, social, and hard to miss. It has a blue head, green wings, orange chest, and yellow underparts. These colours not only help with courtship but also play a vital role in their flock behaviour and territory marking.

6) Poison Dart Frog

Representation of photo from Pinterest