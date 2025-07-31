Here's Most Colourful and Intelligent Creatures Exists On Earth You May Not Know—More Inside

Updated 31 July 2025 at 22:02 IST
Earth is home to an incredible array of creatures. Many animals use camouflage to stay hidden, while others do the opposite, they wear bright and bold colours to stand out for a reason. They change their colour to attract mates, warn predators or send them the signals in their group.
While humans stay obsessed with filters, these animals prove that they don’t need any touch-ups or filters to be interesting.
Covered in deep blue, green and orange tones, this tiny fish is found in the Pacific, which is described as the most colourful in the ocean. While most fish change their colour to blend with their surroundings, the mandarin fish does the opposite to attract mates and show their dominance.
This species does not wear bright colours. However, they change their colour based on their mood and temperature. During the mating season, males often turn their shades to bold colours such as red, yellow or turquoise.
The peacock is one of the most iconic birds in India. This bird comes with shimmering blue and green feathers that look extremely beautiful. Their features come from the way light bounces off microscopic structures, which is not an actual pigment.
This tiny octopus is found in tide pools and shallow waters across Australia and the Pacific. It flashes bright blue rings across its body when it feels threatened—its venom is powerful enough to make that threat real.
This bird is loud, social, and hard to miss. It has a blue head, green wings, orange chest, and yellow underparts. These colours not only help with courtship but also play a vital role in their flock behaviour and territory marking.
READ MORE: On World Crocodile Day, Meet Henry, The Oldest Living Crocodile Who Has Fathered 10,000 Babies And Resides In South Africa’s Crocworld
These tiny frogs are known for their bold skin colours, which come in bright blue to fiery red. Their looks are not for warning but for decoration. Many species carry toxins in their skin, which helps them to stay away.
Published 31 July 2025 at 21:52 IST