NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Launched to ISS With Russian Crewmates, Sergey Ryzhikov & Alexey Zubritsky for 8 Months

Moscow: Jonny Kim, a NASA astronaut has been launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in a Russian spacecraft, with two Russian crewmates, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky.

The Russian Soyuz MS-27 lifted off to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a space station leased by Russia, in Kazakhstan.

NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Launched to ISS With 2 Russian Crewmates

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, along with two Russian colleagues, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, successfully launched to the International Space Station on Tuesday aboard a Russian spacecraft. A Soyuz booster rocket lifted off on time from the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia, to send the Soyuz MS-27 carrying the crew into orbit. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the station in just over three hours.

US-Russian Crew to Spend 8 Months in Space, Here's What They Will Do

Jonny Kim, along with Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky from Russia, will be spending approximately eight months aboard the International Space Station. According to NASA, Kim will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations to support future space missions and bring benefits to life on Earth.

Kim, Ryzhikov, and Zubritsky will join NASA astronauts Don Pettit, Anne McClain, and Nichole Ayers, along with Takuya Onishi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and Kirill Peskov aboard the space station.

Who Are Jonny Kim, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky?

Jonny Kim, a Los Angeles native, is a NASA astronaut, US Navy lieutenant commander, and a trained flight surgeon. After earning a medical degree, serving as a Navy SEAL, and completing training as both a naval aviator and a flight surgeon, Jonny Kim was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2020. He has been involved in various scientific investigations and technology demonstrations for future space missions. His diverse skill set and accomplishments make him a valuable member of NASA’s astronaut corps.

Sergey Ryzhikov is a Russian cosmonaut and military officer, born on November 19, 1974, in the Soviet Union. He became a cosmonaut in 2010 and has completed multiple space missions, including a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station in 2017. Ryzhikov is a skilled pilot and holds a degree in aviation. He has served as a commander on several missions and is known for his professionalism and technical expertise in spaceflight.