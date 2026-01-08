NASA Postpones First Spacewalk Of 2026 Amid Astronaut Medical Emergency, Here's What We Know

NASA has halted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), originally scheduled for today, January 8.

The decision comes after a "medical emergency" involving an unidentified crew member emerged on Wednesday afternoon, prompting mission controllers to prioritise health and safety over orbital maintenance.

While NASA has not named the astronaut involved or the specific nature of the problem, citing strict medical privacy protocols, the agency emphasised that the individual is currently in stable condition.

Mission Standstill

The spacewalk, designated US Spacewalk 94, was to be a milestone event. Veteran astronaut Mike Fincke was set to tie the NASA record with his 10th career spacewalk, while teammate Zena Cardman was prepared to make her spacewalk debut.

Advertisement

The pair was scheduled to spend 6.5 hours working on the station's exterior. Their primary objective was to install a modification kit on the 2A power channel.

This kit is essential for the future installation of iROSAs (ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays), which are critical in the station’s power supply as it enters its final years of operation before a planned deorbit in 2030.

Advertisement

ISS Operations

This postponement has sent waves through the January schedule. A second spacewalk (US 95) planned for January 15, which involves camera replacements and navigational aid installations, is now also under review.

The gravity of the situation was underscored when NASA briefly took ISS live feeds offline before the announcement. The agency revealed it is evaluating a range of incidents, including the early termination of the SpaceX Crew-11 mission.

Medical Challenges

Medical concerns in orbit, though infrequent, are a known risk of long-duration spaceflight. Astronauts can experience "fluid shifts" where blood moves toward the head, potentially causing vision issues (SANS) or, in rarer cases, deep vein blood clots.

With a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship and Japan's HTV-X supply craft both scheduled to depart later this month, NASA engineers are working against the clock to reschedule the important power upgrades.