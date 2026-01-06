Surging AQI and Toxic Air Dominate Headlines Yet Science Confirms the Ozone Layer Is Healing

At a time when surging AQI levels and toxic air dominate headlines, there is rare good news for the planet. The Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing, according to the latest bulletin from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The report confirms that the ozone hole in 2024 was smaller than in recent years, offering a reminder that global cooperation and science can deliver results that safeguard both people and the environment.

The WMO says the ozone layer remains firmly on track to recover to its 1980 levels before the appearance of the ozone hole - by around 2066 over the Antarctic, 2045 over the Arctic, and 2040 for the rest of the world. This long‑term positive trend reflects the success of the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol, which banned ozone‑depleting chemicals once widely used in industry.

Scientists note that stratospheric ozone is vital for shielding humans, ecosystems, and agriculture from harmful ultraviolet radiation. The smaller ozone hole in 2024 was partly due to natural atmospheric factors, but the overall trajectory is clear- the layer is healing. Compared to the large holes observed between 2020 and 2023, the Antarctic ozone hole last year was shallower, slower to form, and quicker to recover - a sign of genuine progress.

Experts caution that continued monitoring of ozone and related substances remains essential to protect these gains. Still, the achievement already supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health, climate action, food security, and life on land.

Advertisement

For a world weary of headlines about smog, pollution, and climate crisis, the ozone layer’s recovery is a story of hope. It shows that when nations act together, science and policy can reverse damage and create a healthier future for generations to come.