NASA's Crew-13 Lifts Off: SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Study Disease And Crops For Moon, Mars
NASA's Crew-13 mission launched aboard SpaceX to the International Space Station with four astronauts to study disease, crop growth and health research to prepare for future Moon and Mars exploration missions.
- Science News
- 1 min read
NASA's Crew-13 mission launched aboard SpaceX to the International Space Station with four astronauts to study disease, crop growth and health research to prepare for future Moon and Mars exploration missions.