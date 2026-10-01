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NASA's Crew-13 Lifts Off: SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Study Disease And Crops For Moon, Mars

NASA's Crew-13 mission launched aboard SpaceX to the International Space Station with four astronauts to study disease, crop growth and health research to prepare for future Moon and Mars exploration missions.

Abhishek Tiwari
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NASA's Crew-13 Lifts Off: SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Study Disease And Crops For Moon, Mars
NASA's Crew-13 Lifts Off: SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Study Disease And Crops For Moon, Mars | Image: X/SpaceX

NASA's Crew-13 mission launched aboard SpaceX to the International Space Station with four astronauts to study disease, crop growth and health research to prepare for future Moon and Mars exploration missions.

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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