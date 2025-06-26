NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Close-Up Images of Ridges on Mars Suggesting Ancient River Activity

NASA's Curiosity rover has captured the first detailed images of a section of Mars that scientists believe offers strong evidence of the planet’s watery past.

According to NASA, the red planet once had flowing rivers, lakes, and possibly even an ocean. However, over time, Mars lost its surface water and became the dry desert we see today. The latest images taken by Curiosity reveal striking features crisscrossing low ridges arranged in a distinctive "boxwork pattern" spread across several miles of a Martian Mountain. These formations, scientists say, offer dramatic evidence of ancient groundwater activity.

NASA shared the images and accompanying video in a blog post on Monday, highlighting their significance in understanding Mars' climate history. The boxwork ridges are located on Mount Sharp, a mountain made up of many layers formed during different periods of the ancient Martian climate. As the Curiosity rover climbs this mountain, it is essentially exploring Mars’ environmental history layer by layer, in search of signs that water once existed and whether it could have supported microbial life.

New Terrain, New Findings

The rover is currently investigating a layer rich in salty minerals known as magnesium sulfates. These minerals typically form as water evaporates, suggesting that this part of the mountain was created during a time when Mars' climate was becoming increasingly dry. Remarkably, despite the drying conditions, the presence of the boxwork patterns shows that groundwater still existed beneath the surface, leaving behind physical changes that are visible even today.

According to NASA, these new findings add to growing evidence that Mars once had conditions suitable for life and help researchers better understand the planet's complex geological and climatic history.

About Curiosity Rover: