NASA Shares Video Of Orbital Sunrise As Soyuz Spacecraft Approaches ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) has shared breathtaking visuals of an orbital sunrise over South America, just as the Soyuz MS-27 rocket carrying three astronauts approached the station. The video, posted by ISS on its X (formerly known as Twitter), shows a stunning mix of colours lighting up the sky from space, a moment captured as the crew neared their destination.
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy safely arrived at the ISS after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:17 am IST. The spacecraft completed its journey in about three hours before docking with the station.
Jonny Kim, along with Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky from Russia, will be spending approximately eight months aboard the International Space Station. According to NASA, Kim will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations to support future space missions and bring benefits to life on Earth.
Kim, Ryzhikov, and Zubritsky will join NASA astronauts Don Pettit, Anne McClain, and Nichole Ayers, along with Takuya Onishi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and Kirill Peskov aboard the space station.
