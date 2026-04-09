NASA Turns Artemis II Wake-Up Music Into a Spotify Playlist. Yes, You Can Start Your Day Like an Astronaut

Somewhere deep in space, orbiting far beyond your morning commute, the Artemis II crew woke up on Day 9 of their mission to Charlie Crockett’s Lonesome Drifter. Back on Earth, most people are still negotiating with their alarm clocks.

NASA shared the moment on X, casually dropping one of those details that makes space feel weirdly normal. No dramatic visuals, no technical jargon. Just astronauts starting their day with music.

And then came the twist. You can listen to the exact same songs.

Space, But Make It a Morning Routine

The whole “wake-up song” thing isn’t new. NASA has been doing this since the Apollo days. Mission control would pick tracks to ease astronauts into their day, sometimes meaningful, sometimes just fun.

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What’s changed is the audience.

Earlier, this was a closed loop between astronauts and mission control. Now, it’s content. You’re not just watching a mission unfold, you’re kind of participating in it. Or at least pretending to, while brushing your teeth.

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The Playlist Is Public Now

NASA has put together a “Wake-Up Songs” playlist on Spotify, letting anyone follow along with what the crew is listening to.

Which means, technically, your morning playlist and an astronaut’s morning playlist can now overlap. The context is slightly different. One is heading into deep space operations. The other is deciding whether coffee is enough to survive the day.

Still counts.

The Real Shift: Making Space Feel Personal

Artemis II is a big deal. It’s NASA’s first crewed lunar mission in decades, testing systems that will eventually take humans back to the Moon. But none of that is what people latch onto immediately.

It’s this. A song. A routine. A small, human moment floating inside a spacecraft.

NASA isn’t just showing what space looks like anymore. It’s showing what it feels like to be there, at least in fragments. And weirdly, that works.