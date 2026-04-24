NASA’s Crew-13 Set for September Launch: 4 Astronauts, 3 Nations, 1 Mission to International Space Station

In a major step towards ramping up human spaceflight operations, NASA has unveiled the four-member crew for its upcoming SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station, now slated for launch no earlier than mid-September.

The mission will be commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, with Luke Delaney serving as pilot. They will be joined by mission specialists Joshua Kutryk from the Canadian Space Agency and Sergey Teteryatnikov from Roscosmos.

Once aboard the orbiting lab, the team will become part of Expedition 75, continuing a legacy of more than 25 years of uninterrupted human presence in space.

This marks the 13th crew rotation mission carried out by SpaceX under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Notably, NASA has advanced the launch timeline from November to September to increase the frequency of US-crewed missions to the ISS.

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All eyes will be on Watkins, who is set to become the first NASA astronaut to fly aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft twice. A geologist by training, she previously spent 170 days in orbit during the Crew-4 mission in 2022 and has contributed to Mars research, including work on the Curiosity rover team.

For pilot Delaney and mission specialists Kutryk and Teteryatnikov, this will be their first trip to space, bringing together a mix of military aviation, engineering and scientific expertise from three nations.

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During their long-duration stay, the Crew-13 astronauts will carry out a range of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. These are aimed not only at improving life on Earth but also at preparing humanity for future deep space exploration under programmes like Artemis and eventual missions to Mars.