IRS Officer Daughter Murder Case: Accused Dragged Victim From Rooftop to Unlock Biometric Safe After Assault, Then Used Screwdriver

New Delhi: Chilling details have emerged in the brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant, the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, at her South Delhi residence. Police have arrested the accused, a former domestic help, who allegedly tried to use the victim’s fingerprint to access a biometric locker after the crime.

According to reports, the accused entered the house early in the morning, aware that the victim’s parents had stepped out for their routine gym session. Familiar with the layout and security systems of the home, he was able to bypass multiple layers of security and reach the victim, who was studying alone in a rooftop room.

Police said the accused attempted to overpower the woman and assaulted her with a heavy object when she resisted. She was rendered unconscious during the attack, after which sexual assault is suspected.

In a shocking sequence of events, the accused then dragged the unconscious victim downstairs in an attempt to unlock a biometric safe using her fingerprint. However, the attempt failed possibly due to blood on her fingers or lack of circulation forcing him to break open the locker using tools and steal cash and jewellery.

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Investigators revealed that the accused later changed his blood-stained clothes inside the house before fleeing with stolen valuables. CCTV footage captured him entering the residential complex in the early morning and leaving about an hour later in different clothes, carrying a bag.

Rahul Meena's Confession

A Delhi court on April 23 sent Rahul Meena, the domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer’s daughter at her upscale southeast Delhi residence, to four days of police custody, as the accused told the court, "Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi," (I committed a crime, a mistake).

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Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused. Meena, whose face was covered with a cloth, was produced in a jam-packed courtroom around 2:30 pm.

During the proceedings, the magistrate asked Meena about injuries mentioned in the medico-legal report (MLC). The accused said he got hurt while getting down from the terrace. On being further quizzed by the court, he said he had committed a mistake and a crime.

2 Rapes In 12 Hours

A day after the alleged rape and murder in south Delhi shocked the city, authorities discovered a disturbing timeline indicating a 12-hour crime spree spanning two states, including two rapes, a planned homicide, and a cash heist.

The accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, a former domestic helper at the victim's home, allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar late Tuesday night, just hours before landing in Delhi and allegedly committing the fatal assault on his ex-employer's daughter.

Police tracked him down within hours and arrested him from a hotel in Dwarka. Further probe has also linked him to another alleged sexual assault in Rajasthan prior to the Delhi crime, raising concerns about a possible pattern.