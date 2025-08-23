National Space Day 2025: Know Date, Theme, Significance And How ISRO Is Celebrating The Milestone?

National Space Day 2025: This is the second year we are celebrating this day across the country. The day commemorates the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Vikram Lander and the deployment of the Pragyan Rover on the moon on August 23, 2023. With this, India became the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to land near the southern polar region of the moon.

National Space Day 2025: Date

Every year on August 23, National Space Day is celebrated. The day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the successful landing of Vikram Lander and deployment of Pragyan Rover. To mark the day, the Department of Space of India is organising nationwide celebrations throughout this month to inspire and engage the youth in space science and its applications.

National Space Day 2025: Theme

This year’s theme is Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities. The theme is dedicated to the idea of Innovating Space Technology to achieve Sustainable Development. It aims at India's future in space exploration, honouring the country's rich astronomical heritage. It encourages students and youth to see science not just as a career but as a calling rooted in culture. Recognise the contributions of Indian thinkers, ancient and modern, who have advanced our understanding of the universe and inspired national pride in India’s leadership in space exploration and technology.