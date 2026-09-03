‘Naughty Boy’ GSLV-F17 Is Back: All You Need To Know About EOS-05, The Satellite Giving India A 24x7 Eye On Its Borders

New Delhi: The “Naughty Boy” has delivered. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made a roaring return to the launch pad on Friday as the GSLV-F17 rocket thundered into the skies from Sriharikota, carrying EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, into space.

The successful launch marked ISRO's first launch in nearly eight months and brought an end to a prolonged lull in India's launch calendar following the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission failure in January 2026.

GSLV-F17, the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2:55 am IST. For ISRO, however, this was more than just another launch. EOS-05 is designed to give India a capability it has not had before, an imaging satellite operating from a geosynchronous orbit nearly 36,000 kilometres above Earth, allowing it to repeatedly observe the same broad region.

That has obvious civilian uses, from tracking cyclones and floods to monitoring agriculture and forest fires. But it also has a strategic side. With its ability to provide frequent imagery over a large region, EOS-05 could strengthen India's ability to keep watch over its geographical territory, including sensitive border and strategic areas.

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The mission is also significant because it follows the 2021 failure of the earlier GISAT mission, which was supposed to demonstrate a similar capability. So, what exactly makes EOS-05 different? Why is the rocket carrying it known as the “Naughty Boy”? And how could a satellite sitting 36,000 km above Earth help India keep a closer eye on its neighbourhood?

First, meet the ‘Naughty Boy’

The rocket that has now carried EOS-05 into space is the GSLV-F17, the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. Standing 51.7 metres tall, the GSLV Mk II has earned the affectionate nickname “Naughty Boy” because of its sometimes unpredictable record during its developmental years.

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According to the information cited in the earlier reports, six of its first 18 flights did not achieve full mission success. But there is much more to the GSLV's story than its record of setbacks.

At the heart of the rocket is India's long and difficult journey towards developing indigenous cryogenic propulsion.

The cryogenic upper stage uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen and operates at extremely low temperatures. Developing this technology was a major challenge for India, particularly after geopolitical restrictions complicated the country's attempts to acquire cryogenic technology from Russia in the 1990s.

India eventually developed its own cryogenic propulsion technology, turning it into one of the major milestones of the country's space programme. That history is important because the GSLV-F17 is not simply another rocket carrying another satellite. It represents years of work to build a launch vehicle capable of placing heavier and more demanding spacecraft into higher orbits.

Why was this launch getting so much attention?

The timing made GSLV-F17 particularly important. ISRO had an unusually quiet 2026. Before this mission, the agency's only launch this year was the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission on January 12. That mission failed to place its satellite into the intended orbit after an anomaly in the rocket's third stage.

Three of the six missions undertaken by ISRO in 2025 and 2026 ended with satellites failing to reach their intended orbits because of anomalies involving the launch vehicle or spacecraft engine.

Launches were subsequently put on hold while investigations and tests were carried out. The successful GSLV-F17 mission therefore represented ISRO's return to launch operations after a nearly eight-month pause.

There is also an important distinction. The rocket involved in the January setback was a PSLV, while EOS-05 was launched on a GSLV. The two vehicles have different propulsion systems and architectures, so the recent PSLV setbacks cannot simply be applied to the GSLV-F17 mission.

Still, the launch was closely watched because ISRO needed to demonstrate that it could maintain reliability as it moves into an increasingly ambitious phase of its space programme.

What exactly is EOS-05?

EOS-05, also referred to as GISAT-1A, is an advanced Earth-observation satellite.

Earth-observation satellites are essentially India's eyes in space. They can be used to monitor clouds and weather systems, assess agricultural conditions, track changes in land and water and support disaster management.

But EOS-05 is designed to take this observation capability in a different direction. The satellite is India's first imaging satellite to be placed in a geosynchronous orbit. That distinction is crucial.

Most of India's existing imaging and Earth-observation satellites, including those in the Cartosat and RISAT series, operate in low Earth orbit. These satellites move around the planet, taking images as they pass over different areas. Depending on the orbit, a satellite may have to wait before it can revisit a particular location.

EOS-05 is designed around a different idea, stay over the same broad region and keep looking.

So, what is special about 36,000 km?

EOS-05 is designed to operate at around 35,786 km above the equator. At that altitude, a geosynchronous satellite's orbital period matches Earth's rotation. This allows the satellite to remain positioned over the same broad region of the Earth.

In simple terms, instead of an imaging satellite constantly moving around the planet and returning to an area later, EOS-05 can maintain a continuous view of the same large geographical region.

That is what gives the mission its “eye in the sky” character. The satellite is designed to capture images at intervals of roughly five minutes, allowing much more frequent observation of India's geographical territory.

Reports cited in the information above state that it can capture and transmit images covering the country in around 30 minutes, while priority targets could potentially be revisited in as little as five minutes. That kind of frequency can be extremely useful when something on the ground is changing quickly.

Why does frequent imaging matter?

Imagine a cyclone developing over the sea. The situation can change rapidly. Clouds move, weather systems strengthen or weaken and the path of a storm can shift. The same is true during a forest fire or a flood. A picture taken several hours ago may not tell authorities what is happening now.

This is where EOS-05's ability to repeatedly observe the same broad area becomes important. Rapid and repeated observations could help agencies monitor developing cyclones, floods, forest fires and other events where conditions can change within minutes.

Its applications are not limited to emergencies. The satellite can also support agriculture, forestry, environmental monitoring and the tracking of changes in land and water. So, while the security angle is likely to attract the most attention, EOS-05 is not simply a military satellite. It is an Earth-observation platform designed for both civilian and strategic applications.

But where does India's security come in?

This is perhaps the most important part of the mission. A satellite that can repeatedly image a large part of the Indian subcontinent can provide persistent information about what is happening on the ground.

For a country with vast and sensitive borders, that has obvious strategic value. EOS-05's geosynchronous position means it can maintain a broad view of the same region rather than relying only on periodic passes over an area. That could help supplement India's existing surveillance capabilities by providing repeated imagery of areas of interest.

The capability could be particularly relevant for monitoring India's borders and other strategic locations.

This does not mean EOS-05 is simply a dedicated “spy satellite”. Its applications are much broader. But the ability to observe large areas repeatedly from space can clearly strengthen strategic awareness.

And that is where the satellite's location becomes important. From nearly 36,000 km above Earth, EOS-05 will have a wide field of view over the region below it. Rather than taking only occasional snapshots, it is designed to provide frequent observations of the same broad area.

For India, that means another layer of information about developments across its territory and along its sensitive borders.

China and Pakistan: Why the border angle matters

India shares long and strategically sensitive borders, including with China and Pakistan.

Monitoring such large and difficult terrains is a major challenge. Ground-based surveillance and other systems remain important, but space-based observation can provide a much wider view. EOS-05 could add to that picture by repeatedly observing large areas from its high-altitude position.

The advantage is not necessarily about replacing existing surveillance systems. It is about adding persistence, having the ability to keep returning to the same area quickly and observe how conditions are changing.

That can be valuable when developments on the ground need to be tracked over time. The satellite's ability to provide frequent imagery therefore gives the mission a clear strategic dimension, even as it continues to serve civilian purposes.

EOS-05 carries two multispectral imagers. One of these has a spatial resolution of 42 metres per pixel, described in the information provided as the highest-resolution camera in a geostationary orbit.

The satellite has therefore been designed not merely to look at Earth from space, but to collect detailed imagery and data across a large region. Its observations can support monitoring of land, the environment and rapidly changing events. The combination of a wide view and frequent observations is what makes the mission particularly significant.

This is also a second chance after 2021

EOS-05 also carries the weight of an earlier failure. In August 2021, ISRO attempted to launch GISAT-1, also known as EOS-03, on the GSLV-F10. The mission was intended to give India its first Earth-imaging satellite operating from geostationary orbit. But the mission failed.

The GSLV-F10's indigenous cryogenic upper stage did not ignite properly, preventing the satellite from reaching its intended orbit. The failure analysis later found that a malfunctioning valve resulted in insufficient pressure in the liquid hydrogen tank. The satellite was lost, and India's attempt to establish this particular Earth-imaging capability from geosynchronous orbit was delayed. Five years later, that ambition has finally returned to orbit with EOS-05.

That makes the successful GSLV-F17 mission important not only because of what the new satellite can do, but also because it represents another attempt to achieve a capability that India first tried to establish in 2021.

Why the ‘Naughty Boy’ had something to prove

The nickname may sound light-hearted, but the GSLV's performance has always been taken seriously. The rocket's history has included both successes and setbacks, particularly during its developmental years. That makes every major GSLV mission an opportunity to demonstrate the maturity and reliability of India's launch technology.

The GSLV-F17 mission also followed the recent PSLV-C62 setback, adding another layer of scrutiny. Its successful launch therefore means more than simply getting EOS-05 into orbit.

It demonstrates that ISRO has moved forward after a difficult period, successfully tested its systems and is ready to resume the pace of launches required for its increasingly ambitious programme.

The “Naughty Boy” has now done its job. GSLV-F17 has lifted off from Sriharikota carrying EOS-05 into space, marking ISRO's return to the launchpad after months of uncertainty and putting a capability India first attempted to establish five years ago back on track.

EOS-05's importance lies in one simple word, persistence. It can watch the same broad region repeatedly instead of waiting for a low-Earth-orbit satellite to come around again. That can help India respond faster to natural disasters, monitor environmental and agricultural changes and strengthen its ability to observe strategic areas.

And for India's security planners, the value is clear, a wider and more persistent picture of what is happening across the country's territory and around its sensitive borders.