Over 3,000 Biomedical Papers Found Citing Medical Research That Do Not Exist



The concerns are also echoed by scientists from Columbia University School of Nursing too identified 4046 fabricated citations across 2810 published papers.

The researchers also revealed that it was a challenge to point out the fabricated citations as they very closely mimicked authentic scientific citations.

The team working on the research reported that the number of false citations has increased considerably since the middle of 2024, coinciding with the time when students, researchers, and academics began using AI writing tools at a much higher level than before. Statistics show that while only 4 false fabrications per 10, 000 papers were recorded in 2023, the number went up to 57 across 10,000 papers in 2024.

In the wake of the recent findings, the researchers have expressed serious concern about the falsified citations, highlighting that this could lead not only to diminished trust in scientific papers but also to be challenging for policymakers who often rely on such papers for developing health and public policies.