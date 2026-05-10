Over 3,000 Biomedical Papers Found Citing Medical Research That Do Not Exist
The concerns are also echoed by scientists from Columbia University School of Nursing too identified 4046 fabricated citations across 2810 published papers.
- Science News
- 2 min read
A new study has raised concerns within the medical and academic domains, as researchers discovered a massive number of fake citations across several credible publications.
A recent study published by the leading medical journal The Lancet, “Fabricated citations: an audit across 2·5 million biomedical papers”, claims that over 3000 biomedical research papers have references to scientific studies that do not exist in reality.
The concerns are also echoed by scientists from Columbia University School of Nursing too identified 4046 fabricated citations across 2810 published papers.
The researchers also revealed that it was a challenge to point out the fabricated citations as they very closely mimicked authentic scientific citations.
The team working on the research reported that the number of false citations has increased considerably since the middle of 2024, coinciding with the time when students, researchers, and academics began using AI writing tools at a much higher level than before. Statistics show that while only 4 false fabrications per 10, 000 papers were recorded in 2023, the number went up to 57 across 10,000 papers in 2024.
In the wake of the recent findings, the researchers have expressed serious concern about the falsified citations, highlighting that this could lead not only to diminished trust in scientific papers but also to be challenging for policymakers who often rely on such papers for developing health and public policies.
They have further urged publishers and academic institutions to introduce more stringent fact-checking mechanisms before papers are allowed to be published, and a rigorous monitoring of dubious citations to curb academic malpractice. The researchers have also recommended retracting articles and papers with fabricated references to mitigate the damage that they may cause.