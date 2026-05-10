What are Vijay’s First Orders After Taking Oath as Tamil Nadu CM?

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially began his tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday by signing his first major government orders, including 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and the formation of a special women’s safety unit.

Among the key decisions announced was a scheme providing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, a move likely to directly impact households across the state.

The newly sworn-in chief minister also approved the formation of a special unit focused on women’s safety, signalling that law and order and women’s protection would remain among the government’s top priorities.

The details of the third file signed by the chief minister were not immediately disclosed.

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The decisions came shortly after Vijay took the oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following TVK’s landmark electoral victory in the state Assembly elections.

Vijay Calls It ‘New Era’ for Tamil Nadu

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for placing their trust in him and described the beginning of his government as the start of a “new era.”

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“Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular social justice,” Vijay said during his address.

The TVK chief stressed that his government would focus on honest governance and realistic promises.

“I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible,” he said.

‘I Am Like Your Son or Brother’: Vijay’s Emotional Address

During his speech, Vijay also emotionally connected with supporters and younger voters, saying he came from an ordinary background and understood the aspirations of common people.

“I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother or your younger brother,” he said.

Referring to the younger generation and children who popularly call him “Vijay Mama", the Chief Minister promised to work towards their welfare and future.

Grand Welcome at Secretariat

After the swearing-in ceremony, Vijay arrived at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, where he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

Senior government officials and employees welcomed the new chief minister as he formally assumed charge. Visuals from Chennai showed Vijay greeting officials and acknowledging supporters gathered outside the Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Vijay’s swearing-in marks one of the biggest political transitions in Tamil Nadu in recent years, with the actor making a dramatic shift from cinema to governance.